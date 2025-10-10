Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong, a Ghanaian woman based in the United States of America (USA), was found dead in her Ohio apartment on October 7, 2025

Vera Ofori, an alleged sister of the deceased, has denied viral claims that she died from depression stemming from a land deal

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the denial, with some Ghanaians castigating the family for not clarifying things earlier

The family of Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong, the Ghanaian woman found dead in her Ohio apartment, has responded to rumours surrounding what led to her death.

Gertrude Amaniampong's sister responds to viral claims about her cause of death. Image credit: @bossubitoffeenicky, @veraofori02

Source: TikTok

The young Ghanaian woman was found dead on October 7 after a concerned friend contacted the police.

She was discovered in a decomposing state and had reportedly been dead for three weeks.

The tragic nature of her demise sparked online conversations over how Ghanaians abroad cope when they travel to a culture completely different from what they are used to in Ghana.

Narratives around Gertrude Amaniampong’s death

In the days following her passing, it was reported that Gertrude Amaniampong died from depression following some stressful legal challenges.

According to a close friend, her depression was allegedly triggered by an unsuccessful legal battle over a plot of land in Accra.

She had reportedly bought the land, built a house on it, and invested a significant amount of money in legal fees, only to lose the property to another claimant.

The Twitter post with details of Gertrude Amaniampong’s alleged cause of death is below.

Gertrude Amainampong’s sister blasts falsehoods

Following the viral claims about her cause of death, Vera Ofori, an alleged sister of the deceased, has denied the rumours.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, she stated that too many falsehoods were being spread about her sister since she passed.

Gertrude Amaniampong’s alleged sister said the claim that she was depressed due to losing a land case was untrue.

“What they are saying out there is not true. Some are claiming she was having legal issues due to a piece of land she had purchased. She sold lands in Accra, so how could she be the one buying land? They should keep spreading falsehoods, that's how people are these days." Ofori fumed.

The TikTok video of Gertrude Amaniampong’s sister is below.

Reactions to Gertrude Amaniampong's sister's denial

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Gertrude Amaniampong's sister denying rumours about her death.

Malaria said:

“You should have come out earlier because when you die in Ghana, people say whatever they want."

Gye no di 🎅🙏 wrote:

"You can’t die in peace anymore in Ghana."

Emma Destiny commented:

"Sorry for your loss, dear🙏🏻."

Source: YEN.com.gh