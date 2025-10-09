A Ghanaian woman was found dead in her Ohio home after reportedly lying undiscovered for three weeks

Police discovered her decomposed body following reports from tenants concerned about her absence

She was said to have suffered from depression triggered by a failed legal battle over land ownership in Ghana

A Ghanaian woman was recently found dead in her residence in Ohio, USA, where she had been living alone for several weeks.

A Ghanaian woman based in the US allegedly loses her life to depression. Photo credit: @jasper. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

The body of the young lady, identified as Gertrude Amaniampong, was reportedly found lifeless by her tenants, who were all concerned after not seeing her outside for a days.

She was a beautiful and well-educated woman in her early 30s with a Master's degree.

Unfortunately, reports have it that she had been dead for approximately three weeks. Her body was only discovered after police were called to break into her home.

Depression linked to US-based Ghanaian's death

The root cause of her death is believed to be severe depression relating to an issue back home in Ghana.

According to a close friend, the depression was triggered by an unsuccessful legal battle over a plot of land in Accra.

A Ghanaian woman is found lifeless in the US following an alleged battle with depression. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She had reportedly bought the land, built a house on it, and invested a significant amount of money in legal fees, only to lose the property to another claimant.

Reports suggested that Gertrude had spent a significant amount of money on lawyers, with her family travelling back and forth to court in Ghana.

"For the past three weeks, the lady was dead in her room. She was lying dead on her bed and had decomposed in the white man's country. Three weeks, she lay dead in Ohio and decomposed badly. She has no child, no husband," the close friend said.

The friend had claimed to have known her through their church in the US, Makers Chapel.

He described her as a vibrant and eloquent person who was active in network marketing, with her story serving as a tragic warning about the silent battles people fight.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to US-based lady’s death

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who heard the story shared on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Big_Grim2 said:

"We Ghanaians know what happened to her, but whites will say depression 😏. Them clear ham 🤦‍♂️ ebi sad chale. 😏"

@ErikKyn wrote:

"This is really sad. Hustle don waste. 😤"

@Adjei_Baron1 commented:

"Dem kill her for the sake of the house be that ooo. Hmmm."

@Zamani_Zane83 stated:

"Aww sad o. So ebe depression wey actually kill am or some spiritual attack bi."

Actress Yaa Nicky mourns Gertrude Amaniampong's death

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that US-based Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky mourned the death of Gertrude on social media.

According to the actress, she had not heard from her friend for a while and went to check on her, only to discover the tragic news.

The death of Gertrude came days after Yaa Nicky had opened up about how her close friend seemed to be enjoying life overseas.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh