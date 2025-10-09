Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky has spoken for the first time following the death of her friend Gertrude Amaniampong, who was found dead in her Ohio apartment

In a TikTok Live video, the US-based actress urged her compatriots abroad to stop ignoring calls from loved ones in Ghana

Her emotional plea stirred reactions online, with many Ghanaians sharing personal stories about their experience with relatives abroad

Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky has warned Ghanaians staying abroad, known collectively as borgas, to cease ignoring family members who often call them.

Yaa Nicky, who is based in the United States, called for closer ties between borgas and their relatives back home to combat the loneliness many of them face after relocating.

Her warning came after a Ghanaian woman in Ohio, Gertrude Amaniampong, was found dead in her room, three weeks after passing away.

Yaa Nicky mourns loss of late friend

In a video shared to TikTok on October 7, 2025, Yaa Nicky mourned the sad death of her friend.

She stated that she had not heard from her for a while so had decided to pay her a visit to check on her.

Yaa Nicky said she had a bad feeling when approaching her apartment so she called the police.

The actress stated that when officers entered the apartment, they found the Ghanaian dead and decomposing on her bed.

The TikTok video shared by Yaa Nicky about her friend’s tragic death is below.

Yaa Nicky warns borgas to change attitude

After the news of Amaniampong’s death went viral, a devastated Yaa Nicky held a TikTok Live session to speak about the tragic event.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, she called on borgas to appreciate it when their family members in Ghana constantly call them and refrain from ignoring their calls.

“When you live abroad and someone calls you, don't think they are disturbing you. Because when you are abroad, you go for a month without hearing from anyone. Appreciate those who call you to check up on you frequently,” she said.

The TikTok video of Yaa Nicky speaking about borgas is below.

Reactions to Yaa Nicky’s warning to borgas

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Yaa Nicky speaking about Ghanaians abroad.

Efya 💦 said:

"They see our calls and think we are about to ask them for money. My uncle is an example."

Rose Acheampong wrote:

"The truth is, my dear, everyone needs a companion. 'I have my money, l don’t need any man, l don’t need anyone'. Hmmmm, money is not always everything. Loneliness kills.😭😭😭."

Joejoh2010 commented:

"But three weeks?! I don't think she had real friends but acquaintances. Three weeks! Naaaaaa I can't comprehend 🥺🥺🥺."

𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒚 𝑨𝒎𝒂💸💵 said:

"My own father, he’s in the UK. He doesn’t even pick up my calls. He’s always giving excuses. When he feels ok, then he calls me. I’ve decided not to call him again because he won’t even pick up."

TikToker speaks about difficulties of living abroad

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany-based Ghanaian TikToker, Honam Sardine opened up about the difficulties of living abroad.

Speaking after Gertrude Amaniampong's death, the popular content creator said many borgas find their new lives difficult because foreign culture are more aloof than the warm and wecloming Ghanaian culture.

