Kofi Okyere Darko, Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, has celebrated his daughter, Ohemaa Okyere-Darko, for her outstanding performance in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

The celebrated broadcaster and cultural influencer shared his pride on his Facebook timeline, announcing that his daughter had won a gold prize in the prestigious international essay contest.

Kofi Okyere Darko celebrates his daughter’s outstanding performance in an international essay competition, where she earned gold. Photo credit: Kofi Okyere-Darko/Facebook

Source: Facebook

An elated KOD expressed deep joy and gratitude, painting a heartfelt picture of how proud he felt as a father to witness such an achievement.

He praised his daughter with glowing words and highlighted her brilliance and dedication in his post, writing:

"Words cannot fully capture how immensely proud I am of my daughter, Ohemaa Okyere Darko, for winning GOLD at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

"Watching her hard work, discipline, and passion come together in such a prestigious achievement fills my heart with indescribable joy.

"This milestone is a true reflection of her brilliance, creativity, and unwavering dedication. I have no doubt that this is only the beginning of many remarkable accomplishments ahead. The future is incredibly bright for her, and I am excited to see her continue to soar."

The proud father shares his joy after his daughter excelled on the global academic stage. Photo credit: Kofi Okyere-Darko/Facebook

Source: Facebook

What is The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition?

The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) is one of the oldest international writing competitions.

It is held annually and organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS).

The essay competition is open to young people across all Commonwealth states and aims to allow them to express their creative ideas through writing.

See the Facebook post of KOD celebrating his daughter here:

Reactions to KOD celebrating daughter's gold award

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to congratulate Ohemaa Okyere Darko for her impressive achievement. YEN.com.gh compiled some of their comments below:

Gary Al-Smith commented:

"The apple never falls far from the tree. Congratulations."

Sankofa Tete Danso noted:

"Grandma will be happy and smiling from the heavens. Teachers love it when their kids make it big. Well done, Ohemaa."

Paakwesi Ahensa said:

"Congratulations to her. Wishing her the best in all her endeavours."

Akosua Opoku-Agyemang opined:

"A big congratulations to her."

Naa Shorme commented:

"Aww watching my girls succeed. Congratulations Ohemaa."

Chalk and Duster-Gh noted:

"Congratulations dear. Highest heights always."

Adjei Arnold said:

"Congratulations girl. She is very respectful as well."

Loretta Ayebia Boatey commented:

"I'm a proud Auntie, Congratulations to our baby girl."

Esi Darkwah said:

"Congratulations to my darling daughter. I'm so proud of you."

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh