Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Afronita Graduates From the University of Ghana, Celebrates With Her Family
Celebrities

Afronita Graduates From the University of Ghana, Celebrates With Her Family

by  Magdalene Larnyoh reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Administration from the University of Ghana
  • In a social media post to celebrate her milestone, Afronita showed her love for education and passion for dance
  • Several people on social media congratulated the international dancer on her academic achievement and wished her well

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

International Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Science in Administration (Banking and Finance), 2025.

The graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with hundreds of other students also receiving their degrees.

Read also

Anita Akuffo breaks silence after winning her first RTP award: "I waited 10 years for this recognition"

Afronita, International Ghanaian dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, University of Ghana, Afronita graduates, UGBS graduation.
Celebrated Ghanaian dancer, Afronita graduates from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor's degree in Administration (Banking & Finance) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo credit: Afronitaa
Source: Facebook

The celebrated dancer shared her academic achievement on social media and posted beautiful photos of herself in her graduation attire.

In her caption, she attributed the milestone, including achievements in her dancing career, to God. She also named some qualities she possesses that have helped her come this far.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her caption, she wrote:

“God did, education and talent can go hand in hand. Discipline, determination, sacrifice and God every step of the way.”

The dancer stated that one photo in her post meant a lot to her. The image in question depicted her posing alongside her parents, who seemed proud of her.

Read also

2024 GMB winner Titiaka inducted into Ghana School of Law after gaining admission

Afronita shines in Britain's Got Talent

Meanwhile, the young dancer has won admiration both in Ghana and on the international scene for her energetic performances.

On June 2, 2024, Afronita and her then-young dance partner, Abigail Dromo, placed third in series 17 of Britain’s Got Talent, held in London. The duo finished behind Jack Rhodes, who placed second, and Sydnie Christmas, who emerged winner.

Read also

Little girl from popular Melcolm advert shows off transformation after completing SHS, video

Afronita and Abigail secured a spot in the grand finale on May 30, 2024, after earning a standing ovation from the audience and praise from the judges.

Afronita's latest academic achievement is proof that one can still pursue education and passion. It also shows her commitment to balancing education with her thriving dance career.

Afronita congratulated on UG graduation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Afronita shared on social media. Read them below:

Maamephabea said:

"Congratulations 🍾🎉, you made it soo proud of you keep winning 👏🙌🙌🏅."

daniistanandrestan_234 wrote:

"Oh myyy🥹💖, congratulations my loveee🥹🎉💖."

claudiamensah6 said:

"Congratulations, my Dani🎉🎉🎉."

kokui_selormey wrote:

"Congratulations! ❤️."

chefabbys said:

"Congratulations, my princess."

dancegodlloyd wrote:

"Congratulations."

dharlynn_18 said:

"Graduate of the Premier university 😍😍🔥🔥."

bigkumz wrote:

"Congratulations, Stargyal🥳❤️‍🔥."

mama__oli said:

"Congratulations, pretty girl✨️."

yaaskinkyhands wrote:

"Beautiful! Congratulations, Danita."

June Weather said:

"A dancer, internationally recognised, studied Bsc Admin(Banking & Finance)...It get why. But Yaa Amako, local dancer, you said you will study Dondology. Choices bia? 😆Big ups, Afronita!"

Read also

Heavily pregnant Efya marries Tomi Thomas: Nigerian musician steals the spotlight with his dreadlocks

Nana Aku Sika said:

"Banking and Finance is no joke, Dani. Congratulations to you."

Prince Mante Oduro wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉, dear. UGBS is proud of you 🇬🇭🥰."

Dwen Na Som said:

"Congratulations! Continue soaring higher like the eagle."
Afronita, International Ghanaian dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, University of Ghana, Afronita graduates, UGBS graduation.
Afronita celebrates as she writes her last paper at the University of Ghana Business School. Photo credit: @afronitaaa
Source: Instagram

Afronita celebrates writing her last uni paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita received congratulatory messages after announcing that she had completed her undergrad at the University of Ghana Business School.

She shared pictures and videos in an Instagram carousel post, and in the caption, she talked about the challenges she endured.

Many celebrities, her fellow dancers from her former dance academy, DWP and fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Josh harris Peter doocy Ghanaian tiktoker Michael ashley cordray Della howard robinson