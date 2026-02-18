Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Administration from the University of Ghana

In a social media post to celebrate her milestone, Afronita showed her love for education and passion for dance

Several people on social media congratulated the international dancer on her academic achievement and wished her well

International Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Science in Administration (Banking and Finance), 2025.

The graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with hundreds of other students also receiving their degrees.

Celebrated Ghanaian dancer, Afronita graduates from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor's degree in Administration (Banking & Finance) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo credit: Afronitaa

The celebrated dancer shared her academic achievement on social media and posted beautiful photos of herself in her graduation attire.

In her caption, she attributed the milestone, including achievements in her dancing career, to God. She also named some qualities she possesses that have helped her come this far.

In her caption, she wrote:

“God did, education and talent can go hand in hand. Discipline, determination, sacrifice and God every step of the way.”

The dancer stated that one photo in her post meant a lot to her. The image in question depicted her posing alongside her parents, who seemed proud of her.

Afronita shines in Britain's Got Talent

Meanwhile, the young dancer has won admiration both in Ghana and on the international scene for her energetic performances.

On June 2, 2024, Afronita and her then-young dance partner, Abigail Dromo, placed third in series 17 of Britain’s Got Talent, held in London. The duo finished behind Jack Rhodes, who placed second, and Sydnie Christmas, who emerged winner.

Afronita and Abigail secured a spot in the grand finale on May 30, 2024, after earning a standing ovation from the audience and praise from the judges.

Afronita's latest academic achievement is proof that one can still pursue education and passion. It also shows her commitment to balancing education with her thriving dance career.

Afronita congratulated on UG graduation

Afronita celebrates as she writes her last paper at the University of Ghana Business School. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Afronita celebrates writing her last uni paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita received congratulatory messages after announcing that she had completed her undergrad at the University of Ghana Business School.

She shared pictures and videos in an Instagram carousel post, and in the caption, she talked about the challenges she endured.

Many celebrities, her fellow dancers from her former dance academy, DWP and fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

