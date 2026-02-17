TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo has won her first RTP award after being nominated in various categories for 10 years

The media personality shared the struggles of dressing up for the event each year in spirit, and how she came back without any award

Some social media users have commented on Anita Akuffo's inspiring post, which she made on Facebook and Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has opened up about her long journey with the RTP Awards, revealing years of nominations without recognition.

She shared this after finally being honoured at the 2026 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards in Accra.

Anita Akuffo says organisers snubbed her for 10 years despite her hard work in the media space. Photo credit: @ani_ta1

Anita Akuffo speaks after RTP snub

The TV3 presenter encouraged young people not to give up when life does not go as planned.

The host of The Late Afternoon Show Anita Akuffo explained that she received several nominations from the RTP Awards organisers over the years and always attended the ceremony in full glamour, yet returned home empty-handed each time.

According to Anita Akuffo, she remained consistent and hopeful despite the disappointments, and her perseverance finally paid off when she won her first award in February 2026.

Anita Akuffo turns heads with her flawless makeup looks before gracing the 2026 RTP awards. Photo credit: @ani_ta1.

"For 10 years, I have received several RTP nominations and never won any. Still, I showed up. Still, I did the work. Still, I believed. Ten years later, there’s finally one sitting on the shelf as the Tv development show host of the year🥳 This moment is a reminder that progress happens even when the applause doesn’t come in. Thank you to everyone who has supported, corrected, encouraged and grown with me. Your love never went unnoticed. And to God who carried me through every unseen season, all the glory belongs to You🙏🏽 Cheers to 11years of doing what I absolutely love🤍🥂."

Reactions after Anita Akuffo's first RTP award

Some social media users have congratulated Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo after she won her first RTP Award. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"This season feels different📌 More refined, more disciplined and more aware. The softness you see is strength under control, the calm is confidence and the stillness is strategy. I trust the timing, I trust the growth and I trust the woman I’ve become. And that changes everything🤍."

Solomon Kwabena Agyemang stated:

"Congratulations Sis."

Cecilia Koomson

"Delay is indeed not deniel congratulations."

Ben Kojo Tawiah Annobil stated:

"Wow, 11years.....Congratulations."

Ebenezer Nii Dodoo stated:

"Congrats Anita more grease to yr elbows keep the spirit."

Obaapa Mavis Ahiabli stated:

"Congratulations to you Akua, go high we love you."

Ama Denyo stated:

"Congratulations, girl go higher and higher."

Minat Zakaria stated:

Congratulations. You deserve this and more."

Francis Aboss stated:

"He makes things beautiful in His time."

Kobi Okyere Jnr stated:

"Congrats super star."

Faustina Ekufful stated:

"Congratulations Miss."

Elikem Diana Bansah stated:

"Congratulations ani well deserved."

Theresa Arthur stated:

"Congratulations Auntie Anita."

Balisa Saliba stated:

"Congratulations.You all the Akua's erra."

Anita Akuffo celebrates her birthday

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo looked effortlessly chic in a stylish green lace gown for her birthday shoot in June 2025.

The style influencer wore a side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes and red bold lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

She wore elegant gold earrings to complete her look for her birthday photoshoot.

Anita Akuffo poses with her twin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Akuffo, who posted her twinnie for the first time on Instagram.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host looked spectacular in simple ensembles for her lunch date with her 'sister' from Nigeria.

Some social media users commented on the resemblance between the two celebrities.

