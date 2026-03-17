Mrs Florence Agbetorso, Headmistress of Tema Municipal Assembly Day Care No. 3, has recounted the plane crash on her school premises on March 16, 2026

The headmistress believes the pilot was attempting to land at Oninku Football Park, located near the school, when the accident occurred

The incident highlights the importance of quick thinking and emergency preparedness in schools

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Mrs Florence Agbetorso, Headmistress of the Tema Municipal Assembly Day Care No. 3, has recounted the sad event of a tragic aeroplane accident that occurred on her school premises in Tema on March 16, 2026.

Speaking in an interview at the school, Mrs Agbetorso explained that she and her teaching staff were caught completely off guard by the incident.

Mrs. Florence Agbetorso recounts the plane crash that occurred on the premises of Tema Municipal Assembly Day Care No. 3. Photo credit:Bessah GH/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, classes were ongoing at the time, and most of the younger students were resting when they suddenly heard a loud explosion outside.

Startled, staff and students rushed to investigate the source of the noise, only to discover that an aeroplane had crashed into the school compound.

She described the scene as chaotic, with confusion spreading quickly throughout the environment.

Acting swiftly, she instructed her teachers to evacuate all the children to safety, a move that was carried out efficiently and responsibly.

Mrs Agbetorso noted that they were fortunate the plane crashed head-on.

She added that the situation could have been far more tragic, with a higher number of casualties, if the aircraft had fallen on its side.

Reflecting on the incident, she explained that it appeared the pilot had been attempting to land at Oninku Football Park, a nearby football field, when the aircraft crash-landed in the daycare school compound.

Mrs. Agbetorso says the plane likely intended to land at a nearby football park. Photo credit: Jub Rubjob/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She used the opportunity to thank passersby and neighbours who rushed to the school premises to help them relocate the children to safety.

She said their presence gave her a sense of safety and solidarity. According to her, although she was traumatised, she felt secure thanks to the communal support of her neighbours.

Watch the TikTok video here"

Two Feared Dead After Aircraft Crashes in Tema

An aircraft crash near Oninku Park, Tema Community 1, has claimed the lives of two individuals.

Security and emergency teams have quickly responded to the scene to maintain order and begin rescue operations.

Officials are working to secure the area, ensuring the safety of residents and facilitating emergency response efforts.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims, and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Residents are urged to avoid the site while personnel conduct their work.

The incident marks one of the more serious aviation accidents in the region this year, drawing attention from both the public and aviation authorities.

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah concerning Ghana's Parliament had come to pass.

The prophecy came in the wake of the death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

He had forewarned of a vacancy in the House in early 2026, which was confirmed by the legislator's passing on January 4.

Source: YEN.com.gh