Prophet Telvin Sowah stirred reactions after resharing a prophecy he made last year, warning that a parliamentary seat would become vacant in either January or February 2026

The prophecy resurfaced following the death of Ayawaso East MP Naser Toure Mahama on January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra

Naser Toure Mahama, a four-term MP who entered Parliament in 2012, died after a short illness and was buried on January 5 in line with Islamic tradition

Man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah, has caused a stir on social media after a prophecy he made last year concerning Ghanaian MPs appeared to have been fulfilled.

Telvin Sowah, who has built a reputation as one of the most accurate prophets in the country, prophesied during an interview last year that he foresaw the death of a Member of Parliament (MP) at the start of 2026.

In a video shared to his TikTok page on January 6, 2026, the man of God stated that he had foreseen a vacancy in Parliament.

Prophet Telvin Sowah, who heads the Prophetic Life Embassy Church, said he saw one seat belonging to a member of parliament empty.

He warned that at the start of the new year (2026), the incident leading to the vacancy would happen either in January or February.

Prophet Telvin Sowah reshared the prophecy after the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, tragically passed away on January 4, 2026.

The TikTok video shared by Telvin Sowah is below.

Ayawaso East MP passes away

The four-term MP for Ayawaso East, Naser Toure Mahama, popularly known as Mac Naza, died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on January 4.

According to reports, he passed away after a short illness.

The late MP made his first entry into Parliament in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He went on to secure victories in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections.

Following his death, Naser Toure Mahama was buried at the Kawukudi Mosque Complex a day later on January 5, in line with Islamic guidelines.

Below is a Facebook post announcing the late MP’s death.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah’s MP prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Telvin Sowah regarding a vacancy in parliament.

💎 👑 GREATGRACE👑💎✨ said:

"Wooowwww. This was last year ooo before y’all come for our Prophet. Another Prophecy fulfilled. May He rest in peace. It is well🙏🙏🙏."

Abdulsiekummemuna wrote:

"Last year, and he said January woow, this guy is dangerous oooo."

Efosenyo Dzantor commented:

"He has more positive prophecies than negatives. Even with his negatives, he is always proverbial. He covers them with jokes and laughter."

Ms. Kay said:

"He has the gift of prophecy and wisdom to tell it."

