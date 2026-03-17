A student of Offinso-Namong Senior High School was found dead in a freezer at Barekese in the Ashanti Region

Details surrounding how she ended up in the freezer remain unclear, and police have yet to provide an update

There are concerns about the mental health of the teen girl who was found dead in the freezer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 16-year-old student of Offinso-Namong Senior High School has been found dead in a freezer at Barekese.

The tragic discovery has left residents in the community reeling.

16-Year-Old Offinso-Namong SHS Student Found Dead In Freezer At Barekese

Source: Getty Images

Metro TV reported that the girl, identified as Rita, was said to be preparing to leave for school ahead of her death.

Details surrounding how she ended up in the freezer remain unclear, and authorities have yet to provide a full account of what happened.

Her mother told reporters that Rita had previously attempted to take her own life by jumping into a well.

This raised concerns about her mental state before the incident. Police are expected to continue inquiries as the family and residents await answers.

Source: YEN.com.gh