Award-winning Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has gone viral on the internet with her pregnancy photos

Akuapem Poloo wore four beautiful outfits for her maternity shoot and heavy makeup to complete her look

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawerence and other social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's pregnancy photos

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown popularly called Akuapem Poloo has posted her pregnancy photos on Instagram.

Akuapem Poloo announced the birth of her second child on March 17, 2025, with lovely photos of herself and her family in elegant white outfits for the photoshoot.

Akuapem Poloo slays in elegant outfits for her pregnancy shoot. Photo credit: @akuapempoloo.

Akuapem Poloo rocks a white gown

Akuapem Poloo flaunted her baby bump in a white gown for her photoshoot. She wore a v-shaped floor-sweeping gown with cutout sleeves.

The style influencer wore a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and styled it with a beautiful head turban to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with stud earrings and a necklace with a unique pendant for her maternity shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Akuapem Poloo rocks a kente outfit

Akuapem Poloo looked effortlessly chic in a stylish white turtleneck long-sleeve bodysuit paired with tailored-to-fit kente pants. She completed her look with a stylish blazer for her maternity shoot.

She wore heavy makeup and red bold lipstick to enhance her natural beauty for her pregnancy photos.

Check out the photos below:

Akuapem Poloo slays in a purple dress

Akuapem Poloo looked ethereal in a long-sleeve purple dress designed with rich cotton lace for her pregnancy shoot.

She styled her look with a beautiful turban while modelling in elegant shoes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Akuapem Poloo looks sporty in sweatshirt

Akuapem Poloo looked gorgeous in a white long-sleeve sweatshirt and matching pants for her pregnancy photoshoot.

She rocked an elegant cornrow braids ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Celestinaadjaho stated:

"The way you look gorgeous in your baby bump no, it's a baby girl la. Congrats ❤️❤️❤️."

_official_believer stated:

"So happy for you ❤️❤️."

brandymatic8 stated:

"That's my future wife coming ooo😍😍😍."

Mysbellamour stated:

"❤️❤️❤️ Pregnancy looks good on you."

ali_daterush stated:

"Congratulations superstar 😍😍."

jaydencreatives_ stated:

"Awwn congratulations favyyyy😍❤️."

Abenaboampongmaa stated:

"The cutest bump this month😍😍😍."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"This is the doing of the Lord. Congratulations Poloo 🤍🤍🎈🎉🎉."

nancyalfred83 stated:

"This is the lords doing grace would speak for you the day you would deliver like Hebrew women in the Bible Amen 🙏 😍🔥🔥❤️❤️."

_daniel_jnr stated:

"Some of you will get pregnant and immediately start looking like you negotiated your way down to Earth 😂..!!!."

Check out the photos below:

Akuapem Poloo rocks a kente jumpsuit

