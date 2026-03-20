Judikay and her husband welcomed their second child, a daughter named Shekinah, on Valentine's Day

Her joyful announcement followed her painful story of six miscarriages, inspiring solidarity within the Christian community

The birth marks a poignant turnaround, coinciding with the anniversary of Judikay's last miscarriage in February 2025

Nigerian gospel powerhouse Judikay and her husband, Pastor Anselem Opara, have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl born on February 14, 2026.

Gospel singer Judikay announces the birth of her daughter after six miscarriages. Photo source: @officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

The joyful news has sent waves of celebration through the Christian community just days after the singer publicly bared her soul about years of pregnancy losses.

The couple unveiled the news on Friday, March 20, 2026, through a joint post on their Instagram pages, accompanied by images from a maternity shoot.

The newborn, named Shekinah Umechukwu Opara, meaning the breath and manifest glory of the Lord, was described by the singer as God's tangible expression of love to her and her husband.

"On the 14th of February 2026, we welcomed our second baby: Shekinah Umechukwu Opara; The Breath and Manifest Glory of the Lord. She is God’s literal love gift to us 😁🥰 Have you seen the Lord fail? 😁… Jesus has the final (scratch that) ONLY say. We are raising this praise RIWÒTITÒ HALLELUYAH 🎶 so loud! All Glory to Jesus."

Gospel singer Judikay shares the sad story of her six miscarriages. Photo source: @officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

The announcement carries extraordinary emotional weight given the journey that preceded it.

Just days earlier, Judikay had gone public with a harrowing account of suffering her sixth miscarriage in February 2025.

This missed pregnancy sent her spiralling into private grief even as she maintained a facade of praise before the public.

She described crying out to God in the dead of night, unable to reconcile her faith with her pain.

Shekinah's arrival on Valentine's Day, exactly one year after that ordeal began, has been widely received as a profound and deeply symbolic turnaround.

See the Instagram post below:

Born Judith Kanayo, Judikay is one of Nigeria's most revered contemporary gospel artists, known for worship anthems including More Than Enough, Eagle, and Your Grace.

Her candour about reproductive loss and the private battles behind public ministry has earned her an outpouring of solidarity from fans across West Africa, many of whom have shared their own stories of grief and restoration in response.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Judikay's announcement of new baby

Judikay and her husband's announcement has excited her followers and colleagues. Many took to the comment section to congratulate them.

YEN.com.gh compiled some messages below.

celestinedonkormusic said:

"Congratulations sis."

sola_adesakin said:

"Congratulations, dearest Sis God be praised ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

somy_ohuabunwa said:

"Congratulations, sis.💃 ❤️ God is faithful and true.🙏❤️."

sharonsooli said:

"Gloryyyyyyyyu to God, ohhhhh thank you Lord Jesus 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️welcome Home baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Legendary gospel musician Toun Soetan passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that beloved gospel singer, Toun Soetan, had passed away, leaving behind a rich musical legacy.

The Darling Jesus composer's passing was announced in a family statement on March 13, 2026.

Tributes poured in from fans and colleagues mourning her influential life and career.

Source: YEN.com.gh