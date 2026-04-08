Akuapem Poloo has sparked a vibrant online conversation as she shared her views on early motherhood, urging women to embrace childbirth as a blessing, not a mistake

In a recent Okay FM interview, the actress encouraged women over 18 to focus on their goals while welcoming children responsibly, sharing how her own early motherhood shaped her life

Earlier, Akuapem Poloo moved fans deeply while mourning her colleague Nelson Mandela Jnr, sharing a heartfelt TikTok tribute that highlighted their cherished moments together

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Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo has sparked widespread conversation after sharing her views on childbirth, marriage, and life choices during an interview.

She urges women to view childbirth as a blessing, not a mistake, regardless of circumstances. Image credit: IamAkuapemPoloo/X, @nanaromeoexclusive/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking on Okay FM on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the media personality offered candid advice to women, encouraging them to embrace motherhood without necessarily forcing marriage.

According to her, personal experiences have shaped her outlook on life, particularly regarding childbirth and relationships.

“The way I see life might be different from others. My first child was not a mistake, and I was 24 years old. Don’t force any man you conceive with to marry you, or you will regret it. Allow him; if he is meant for you, God will bring him back,” she said.

Akuapem Poloo stressed that having children should never be viewed negatively, describing it as a blessing regardless of circumstances.

“If you are a woman and give birth, never see it as a mistake. Give birth because it was God’s blessing. None of my children was a mistake,” she added.

She further explained that marriage should not be rushed, noting that it can happen at the appropriate time in one’s life.

“Marriage is not for all. It can come at the right time. If you are 18 and above, focus on your books, and if pregnancy comes, I will advise you not to abort. Keep it and grow with the child. You will be surprised how both of you will survive. This child will be a blessing to you,” she stated.

The actress also emphasised that she has no regrets about becoming a mother early, describing her journey as fulfilling despite societal expectations.

Her comments have since ignited debate online, with many sharing differing opinions on her stance. While some have praised her for encouraging responsibility and resilience, others have questioned the broader implications of her advice for young women.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens react to Akuapem Poloo’s childbirth advice

Ghanaians have flooded the comments section to share their views on what the actress said during her interview with Okay FM. Here are some of the reactions.

bbb berry 💖💕💋 wrote:

"That's true papaa oooo 💯👌✌️🥰."

kwahuniba🏔⛰️ Toosweet⭐️💜🧡💚 added:

"Polo, I support you 🥰 ."

Nancy added:

"Mmmmmmm."

Akuapem Poloo breaks down publicly following Nelson Mandela Jnr’s death. Image credit: akuapema_poloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo mourns actor Nelson Mandela Jnr

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian social media personality and actress, Akuapem Poloo, shared an emotional video on TikTok as she grieves the death of actor Nelson Mandela Jnr who she calls her brother.

In the sorrowful video, Akuapem Poloo is seen crying uncontrollably, clearly shaken by the sudden demise of Nelson Mandela Jnr.

The video featured a photo of Akuapem Poloo and Nelson Mandela Jnr together, holding an award, a moment that now holds deep meaning for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh