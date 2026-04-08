Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo has responded to online speculation connecting her to a group of suspected criminals recently arrested in Ghana for jewellery robberies.

Akuapem Poloo denies personal connection to multiple jewellery robbery suspects after video resurfaced. Image credit: IamAkuapemPoloo/X, Ghana Police/Facebook

Source: UGC

The controversy arose after a video resurfaced showing two of the suspects visiting Poloo’s shop at Osu Blue Gate, where she sells provisions such as her popular Tombrown powder and natural honey.

In the Facebook video, Poloo is seen holding one of her products while interacting with Abdul Aziz Mamoud, 40, a mixed-race man, and Edgar Dongar, 33, known in the fashion industry.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Poloo clarified her connection to the men.

“They are not my friends. I only met them that day because they came to purchase from my shop,” she said.

“Whenever I am around, I often record videos of customers for promotion, but I always ask for their permission first. That video was one of many; it does not mean I know them personally, and I have not seen them since.”

Poloo added that she only became aware of the arrests four days later, when social media users began tagging her and linking her to the suspects.

“People were saying the police should call me to assist with investigations. Investigations for what? I don’t know them. In the video, you can clearly see I was only showing my products to them for sale,” she emphasised.

Watch the Facebook video of Akuapem Poloo interacting with Edgar and Mamoud below.

The remarks come amid a tense period as the Ghana Police have arrested four individuals, including Mamoud and Dongar, for multiple jewellery robberies.

According to a police press briefing, all four suspects have admitted to their involvement in the crimes.

Poloo’s clarification has helped quell some online speculation, though discussions around the video continue to trend on social media.

Watch the interview Akuapem Poloo granted Okay FM in the TikTok video below.

Akuapem Poloo exposes ex-Black Stars player

Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo has shed light on a troubling experience from her early days in Accra.

In an emotional conversation on Hitz FM, Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, opened up about what she described as an awkward and inappropriate meeting with a then-member of the Black Stars.

Akuapem Poloo’s recent confession about her encounter with a Black Stars player has sparked fresh conversations online.

She shared that while the player offered her a tempting amount of money, she felt deeply uncomfortable and walked away.

Social commentators note that her courage to speak up sheds light on the silent pressures many young women face when trying to build careers in entertainment or media. Her story has inspired some fans to commend her for standing firm despite the situation’s awkwardness and risk.

Akuapem Poloo alleges that an unnamed Black Stars player made an indecent proposal to her in 2010. Photo credit: akuapem_poloo/Instagram and Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Police release CCTV footage of jewellery robbery

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service recently arrested four suspects linked to a series of jewellery shop robberies recorded in Accra in 2025.

Following their arrests, CCTV footage capturing one of the incidents at a jewellery shop at Dzorwulu has surfaced online.

The footage had been made public by the Ghana police service and is being shared on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh