The Akrofuom MP has claimed that some senior NPP figures are vying for the running mate position of the party

Mahamudu Bawumia recently secured candidacy with 56.48% of votes in the party's presidential primary

An aide to the former Vice President responded to the names and highlighted the party's priorities

Akrofuom MP Joseph Azumah has claimed that several senior figures within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are lobbying to become the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the legislator on the other side of the carpe, those seeking the position include Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and the party’s 2024 running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Adom News reported that he also named former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as well as former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Kofi Tonto, a political aide to Bawumia, however, dismissed the claims as baseless.

He noted that while the selection of a running mate is important, Bawumia’s immediate focus is on uniting the party following the primaries to position the NPP for victory in the 2028 elections.

According to him, the choice of a running mate will be made at the appropriate time.

Bawumia was recently elected as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election, defeating four other contenders with 110,643 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Gbande claims NPP will change Bawumia before 2028

Other NDC figures have had a lot to say about Bawumia's win. For example, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Mustapha Gbande, says Bawumia is not "fit for purpose."

Gbande said he believes the NPP will replace him after holding its National Delegates Congress in 2027.

He predicted that the NPP would be in disarray, leading to a change of presidential candidate after the congress.

Bawumia trailing in 2028 polls

YEN.com.gh reported that a new poll by Global InfoAnalytics has shown that Bawumia would lose the 2028 election to any of the rumoured presidential aspirants in the NDC.

The NDC is expected to hold its flagbearer race in 2027 to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

So far, some of the individuals rumoured to be lacing their boots for the contest include the current Minister for Education and MP for Tamale North, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

