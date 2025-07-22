Sam Kofi Atta Mills, son of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, captivated attention with his presence at the 13th Commemorative Lecture in honour of his father

The event, held at UPSA on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, was organised in memory of the late Ghanaian President, who was in power from 2009-2012

The junior Atta Mills was accompanied by his wife, Michelle, who also courted attention with her beauty and elegance

Sam Kofi Atta Mills, the son of former President John Atta Mills, courted attention with his stately aura during his appearance at the 2025 memorial lecture held in his father’s honour.

The former President’s son and his wife, Michelle Nash, appeared together as a power couple at the event.

The 13th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture was held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Sam Atta Mills arrived at the event in a powerful, sleek car and entered the venue to exchange pleasantries with the prominent dignitaries gracing the occasion.

As the only son of the late President, Sam garnered the attention of most people in the arena.

He finally took his seat by his beautiful wife, Michelle, after making the rounds, and the two could be seen engaging in conversation as the event progressed.

NDC bigwigs storm Atta Mills lecture

The John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lectures are organised annually to celebrate the life and career of the third President of Ghana’s 4th Republic.

Atta Mills was President of Ghana from January 2009 until June 2012, when he passed away.

He was succeeded by his Vice President, John Dramani Mahama, who served for four years before being ousted by Nana Akufo-Addo and has now returned as the sitting President of Ghana.

After his death, the commemorative lectures were instituted to ensure the ideals and vision of Professor Mills are never forgotten.

The 2025 edition of the lectures was attended by countless bigwigs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the late President’s brother, Samuel Atta Mills.

Other party leaders who attended included Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others.

