Elisabeth Addai, a Ghanaian nurse, was among 1,568 candidates formally admitted to the Ghana Bar on October 9, 2026

The 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony recorded the highest number of new lawyers in its history, surpassing the 824 called in 2025

Addai's dual background in nursing and law has drawn admiration from those who follow stories of professional development

A Ghanaian nurse has added a legal qualification to her name after being formally admitted to the Ghana Bar at a ceremony in Accra on October 9, 2026.

Elisabeth Addai was among 1,568 trained legal professionals called to the Bar at what was officially the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony, a milestone that has drawn quiet but genuine admiration from those who follow stories of professional reinvention.

Ghanaian nurse Elisabeth Addai called to the Bar on October 9, 2026. Photo credit: @akosuasikanyarko.

Source: Instagram

Elisabeth Addai's journey from nursing to law

Nursing is not a profession people walk away from lightly. It demands technical precision, emotional resilience and a deep commitment to other people's wellbeing. For someone like Addai, who reportedly built a career in healthcare before turning her attention to the law, the path to the Bar would have required a considerable investment of time, money and determination alongside the demands of an already active professional life.

Detailed information about Addai's nursing career and her specific legal training journey remains limited in the public domain, but her inclusion on the official candidates' list for the October 9 ceremony confirms that she has completed Ghana's required professional legal training and earned her place in the country's legal profession.

Elisabeth Addari: What the milestone means

Being called to the Bar in Ghana follows the completion of formal professional training at the Ghana School of Law and represents the point at which a candidate is officially admitted to practise as a lawyer.

For Addai, the ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter rather than simply the end of a course of study.

Her background in nursing and her new qualification in law could open doors in areas where the two fields overlap, such as medical negligence, healthcare regulation or patient rights, though her specific career direction has not been made public.

The 63rd ceremony's record-breaking cohort reflected the varied professional and personal backgrounds of those now entering Ghana's legal profession, with Addai's story standing out as an example of what sustained commitment to self-development can produce.

The Facebook photos are below:

Naa Ashorkor called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Naa Ashorkor’s call to the Bar after a 14-year journey to becoming a lawyer.

The actress and media personality said faith, support and determination helped her reach the milestone.

Photos from the ceremony quickly drew congratulations from fans and colleagues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh