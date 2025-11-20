Nereus Mensah Gyasi, the best graduating student of the KNUST College of Health Sciences, father got blinded, and his mother became paralysed due to hospital errors

The tragedies almost destroyed Nereus’s future, making him initially distrustful of doctors, but counselling helped him cope

He urges healthcare professionals to perform their duties responsibly and the legal system to take reported medical mistakes seriously

While most families are grateful to doctors and medical practitioners for their vital role in treatment and improving quality of life, some have suffered costly consequences from medical negligence, leaving them with deeply negative experiences.

KNUST top graduate tells full story of parents' disability.

Source: Facebook

For instance, take the case of Nereus Mensah Gyasi, the best graduating student of the KNUST College of Health Sciences in 2025, who opened up on how two alleged medical blunders left both his parents disabled and almost robbed him of his future.

In 2015, Nereus, just 11 years old, described how his father had fallen ill. “The doctor was supposed to check to see if the treatment would work on him, but he realised the treatment wouldn't work on him and still used it. It developed syndromes he could feel in almost every part of his body. Even his skin would stick to the floor when he got up. He had balls that started growing on his eyes, and eventually he was blind," Nereus added.

Then, years later, his mother suffered from the same medical errors. "I myself personally believe (my mother really was/ is just debris from the stress) it was stress that also impaired her because she was taking care of us. She had found her way to the hospital, and a doctor had injected the treatmentin the wrong place, and she developed a stroke," Nereus said.

Nereus was severely affected by these events. “I wanted to be a doctor, but I hated doctors too much. How can you cause someone's parents to become disabled just because of a mistake?” He learned to cope through counselling on campus, and now he can share his experience and work to raise awareness of medical negligence.

Watch the full video below:

Nerues Mensah Gyasi advises healthcare practitioners

Nereus underscored the duty of healthcare providers, advising that each patient is someone’s family. While they are practising their duty, they should not get lost in the idea that it is just a duty, because that could change someone’s life and destiny.

He urged the Ghanaian legal system to investigate cases that were filed; mistakes happen, but they should be taken seriously and said his parents didn't pursue because the system was broken.

Even today, his father is still blind, and his mother is improving ever so slowly. The KNUST graduate hopes that his story offers both a warning and a call to responsibility on the part of Ghanaian healthcare.

