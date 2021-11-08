NDC's Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has called on the minority in parliament to reject any new bodyguard assigned to them

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has called on the minority in parliament to reject any new bodyguard assigned to them by the government.

According to him, the new guards have become a threat to the Members of Parliament (MPs).

His comment follows the interdiction of the police bodyguard of Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Photo credit: myjoyonline..com

Source: UGC

“If I were the Minority MPs I would reject all those body guards because they have become a threat.

“If a body guard is performing his lawful and dutiful functions and because of that the Police service will withdraw the person then it doesn’t add up. Because he did his duty as somebody who is meant to protect his subject. But for protecting his subject you said you have interdicted him. So are all the other MPs safe? Who knows if they are not being even spied on," Afriyie Ankrah said.

Sosu's police body guard interdicted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Police guard assigned to Francis Sosu, the, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, had been relieved of his post.

He was sanctioned for an alleged misdemeanor.

In a police press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, Inspector Agbavor was alleged to have driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, October 25, 2021.

The Parliamentary Protection Unit was however tasked to assign a new police body guard to the Madina MP.

Police storm Sosu's church to arrest him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Police Service stormed the church premises of Madina lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, to arrest him over his protest on Monday, October 25.

Sosu, a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, led the youth to protest deplorable roads in his constituency.

During the demonstration on Monday, the police attempted to arrest the lawmaker for what they described as an unlawful protest but he escaped arrest.

He has since been on the wanted list of the Police for that single act of his.

Source: Yen Ghana