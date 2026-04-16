President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Brazzaville, Congo, to attend the investiture ceremony of President Denis Sassou N’Guesso

The Ghanaian leader travelled on the country’s presidential jet after recently launching his Free Primary Healthcare Programme in Dodowa

His trip has also reignited public debate over his use of both state and private aircraft for official international engagements

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Brazzaville, Congo, to attend the investiture ceremony for President Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

Denis Sassou N’Guesso was re-elected for a new five-year term as President of the Republic of the Congo on March 15, 2026.

President John Mahama flies on Ghana’s presidential jet to Congo for President Sassou N’Guesso’s investiture ceremony. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He secured nearly 95 per cent of the vote to extend his 42-year rule. The 82-year-old leader’s victory was confirmed by the Constitutional Court, with opponents boycotting the vote and citing a lack of transparency.

President Mahama, who flew to Brazzaville after launching his flagship Free Primary Healthcare Programme in Dodowa, is among several African heads of state invited to the investiture ceremony scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026.

In a video shared on social media by the Jubilee House official page, the Ghanaian President landed in Brazzaville in Ghana’s presidential jet, a Dassault Falcon 900EX EASy.

This marks the first time in months that President Mahama has travelled using the presidential jet.

President Mahama is expected to return home after President N’Guesso’s investiture ceremony on Thursday morning.

“President Mahama, who flew to Brazzaville after launching his flagship Free Primary Healthcare Programme in Dodowa, will return to Accra after Thursday morning’s ceremony,” the Jubilee House page posted.

Concerns over Mahama’s foreign travels

President Mahama has in recent times been relying on a private jet owned by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, for his international travels.

This has sparked significant national debate, with many critics and concerned Ghanaians raising ethical issues.

Many members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and civil society leaders argue that accepting services from a private businessman, especially the President’s brother, presents a potential conflict of interest.

They suggest it may violate Ghana’s Code of Conduct for public officials, which was established by the President himself in 2025.

Concerns have also been raised about whether a private aircraft meets the strict security and safety protocols required for presidential travel, compared with a state-managed presidential jet.

As a result, critics have demanded full disclosure of the President’s travel arrangements, including whether there is any indirect quid pro quo or expectation of future government contracts for Ibrahim Mahama’s businesses.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Government responds to private jet concerns

Despite these concerns, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, claims the arrangement saves taxpayers’ money.

He explained that the government only covers fuel and landing fees, avoiding the US$18,000-plus hourly rental fees of standard chartered jets.

According to Felix, the use of the “Dzata” jet (a Bombardier 604) is an interim measure while the official presidential jet undergoes safety and maintenance reviews by the Ghana Air Force.

President Mahama’s recent use of the presidential jet, therefore, indicates that it has undergone all the necessary safety and maintenance checks and has been approved for travel by the Ghana Air Force.

Ghanaians react to Mahama flying presidential jet

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Mahama’s use of the official presidential jet.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Qumah Pee Jnr said:

"Now my 38% party members are happy."

@George Nkornyui also said:

"Is that the presidential jet I'm seeing."

@Rita Mensah commented:

"The present should stop taking this presidential jet hmmmm."

@Olivia Dan commented:

"JM your safety is very important to us. Please use Dzata "

Peter Lanchene Toobu, NDC MP for Wa West, urges President John Mahama to buy a new presidential jet. Photo credit: Toobu Lanchene Peter/Facebook & Citnewsroom.

Source: UGC

Mahama urged to buy new presidential jet

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Wa West MP, Peter Lanchene Toobu, had urged President Mahama to purchase a new presidential jet for Ghana.

Toobu argued that frequent repairs of the current Falcon 900 aircraft are costly and undermine national security.

His comments come after Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi said the jet was undergoing maintenance.

Source: YEN.com.gh