Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has a suit filed against him by the Madina police.

The charges filed against him were over the protest which according to the police led to illegal road blockades and destruction of properties.

After several attempts to get him in for questioning, he is expected to appear in court on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu Photo credit: Francis Sosu

According to a report filed by Starrfmonline, Director of Public Affairs for the Police ACP Kwasi Ofori said the Police still stands by its position on the matter and the MP is expected to appear in court.

ACP Ofori said the police has behaved in a manner consistent with democratic principles and in line with democracy.

No police personnel was sent to arrest Sosu in church

The Ghana Police Service has denied any claims that personnel was sent to arrest the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu in church.

In a release sighted by YEN.com.gh, the police said stories circulating on the arrest of Sosu on his church premises on, October 31, 2021, are untrue.

The statement further added that any plain police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest.

Sosu's police guard interdicted

Meanwhile, the Police guard assigned to Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, has been relieved of his post.

He was sanctioned for an alleged misdemeanor.

In a police press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, Inspector Agbavor was alleged to have driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, October 25, 2021.

According to the release, his actions directly endangered the lives of two senior officers as well as the life of civilians.

Source: Yen.com.gh