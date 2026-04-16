Shatta Wale encouraged Prince Tagoe to invest in rival Stonebwoy during a peak rivalry with Samini

Tagoe shared in an interview that Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah influenced his decision to support Stonebwoy financially

He explained that despite the rivalry and tension in the industry, Shatta Wale aimed to uplift others' success

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Shatta Wale personally advised former Black Stars player Prince Tagoe to invest in Stonebwoy, even at a time when the two artistes were at the peak of their rivalry with Samini.

Tagoe made this disclosure during a TikTok Live on April 15, 2026, saying it was Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah who convinced him to financially back Stonebwoy, countering any assumption that the SM boss would have steered him away from a rival camp.

"I met Tinny at Labone with Wale, and I told them what I wanted to do. That was when Shatta Wale told me that if I truly wanted to do it, I should do it for Stonebwoy," he said.

"I can confirm that it was Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah who made me open my heart and invest my resources in Stone."

Tagoe stressed that DJ Mensah, who is currently in Ghana, can verify the account.

"These are the two people who influenced my decision," he added.

The ex-footballer noted that the advice came during a particularly tense period in the industry, not between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, but between Shatta Wale and Samini.

He said, despite that climate, Shatta Wale was still invested in seeing others succeed.

"Shatta was already established, and whatever he needed was between him and me. But he also wanted what I was doing to be successful," Tagoe said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh