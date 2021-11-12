The members of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, and Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah have been captured in a video engaging in a fisticuff over issues related to tidal waves in the Volta region.

The scuffle was a result of a picture used by the Majority side in a press statement on the current tidal waves disaster in Keta and its surrounding communities.

The incident happened at the foyer of Ghana’s Parliament on Friday, 12th November 2021.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two MPs could be seen and heard angrily exchanging words and hurling insults at each other.

The Minority disagreed with the stance of the Majority in Parliament on the Tidal waves disaster, and a claim that sand winning and not the absence of the sea defense wall, was the cause of the disaster that affected some residents in the Volta Region.

The confrontation by the minority became heated after the authenticity of a picture used by the Majority side during the press conference was disputed by the Minority.

It was during the minority side’s attempt to respond to the press conference that the two Members of Parliament nearly clashed in the heated scuffle.

There was near fisticuffs in Parliament during a news conference on the tidal waves destruction in Keta and surrounding areas.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin addressed the media where he accused the residents of engaging in excessive sand weaning at the beach.

He showed a picture of several tipper trucks lined up on a coastline being loaded with beach sand.

He used that to demonstrate that the people of Keta are engaged in serious sand weaning. However, some minority MPs who have around challenged that assertion.

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who is a native of Woe in the Anloga district wanted to react.

He collected the picture, however before he could get to the podium, Mr. Afenyo-Markin and MP for Nhyiaeso Dr. Stephen Amoah forcibly took the picture away from him.

Dr. Amoah again attempted to disrupt his address which resulted in some heated exchanges.

Source: Yen Newspaper