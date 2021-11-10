A video showing Kennedy Agyapong announcing the date for his return to Ghana has popped up

The astute politician was seen wining and dining with some of his friends

For some time now, rumours have been rife that the Assin Central MP is bed-ridden

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A new video of outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong wining and dining with some people amid ill-health reports has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Kennedy Agyapong was seen at a dining table with some friends as they enjoyed the local meal of Waakye all the way in USA.

The outspoken politician, in the video, was seen and heard speaking to someone over the phone and said he was returning to Ghana soon.

Photos of Kennedy Agyapong. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

All the people gathered around the table were in high spirits as they waited their turn to be served the Ghanaian dish.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kennedy was videoed giggling and enjoying his meal and his phone call at the same time as the atmosphere was filled with laughter from all corners.

Some people could be heard saying Kennedy was fully fit and lambasted all the reports going around which claimed the MP had been hit by illness and was bed-ridden.

This is one of the very first times that the politician has been heard speaking in a video following the reports that went around claiming he was not well.

Kenndy Agyapong walks majestically to receive award amid ill-health claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kennedy Agyapong was awarded for the third time at the 3G Awards which was held in the United States of America.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency was seen walking up the stage to pick up his accolade on the night.

This year’s Special 10th edition of the 3G Awards was held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Best Western Plus Robert Treat Hotel, 50 Park Place Newark, New Jersey in the USA.

Afia Schwar, others meet with IGP Dampare at Police Headquarters

Meanwhile, a video showing outspoken Ghanaian actress, TV and radio show host, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenneger steeping out of her home has popped up.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Schwar claimed she was on her way to meet the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare.

According to her, the police chief was like an "uncle" to her - an indication that the meeting was going to be a friendly one.

Source: Yen Newspaper