The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has indicated that despite the effects of coronavirus on the economy, no public sector worker was sacked.

He made this known while presenting the 2022 fiscal Economic Policy and Budget Statement on Wednesday, November 17, while highlighting the negative impact of covid-19 on the economy

“I am proud to announce that not a single public sector worker was laid off as a result of the impact of the pandemic on our economy and finance.

“We have managed to pay them monthly and we are grateful to the unions for their cooperation in this regard.”

The finance minister further told parliament that small and medium enterprises have been the hardest hit following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The government, he said has initiated steps to support the SMEs cope with the situation.

Source: Yen.com.gh