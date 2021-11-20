The Member of Parliament(MP), for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has handed over a new Combine Harvester and Power Tillers to the Aveyime Rice Farmers’ Association.

Okudzeto Ablakwa presented the farming equipment today, November 20, 2021 to the association members in his constituency.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ablakwa said this will be the first time in the association’s history where it will have access to its own dedicated Combine Harvester and Power Tillers which will operate on their rice farms.

According to Ablakwa, this intervention which is valued in excess of GHS300,000.00 will ensure that the rice farmers will not only complete harvesting before Christmas, but also be guaranteed enhanced profits.

He added that the era of depending on expensive and unreliable rentals is over.

Source: Yen Ghana