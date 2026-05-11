The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has condemned recent violent attacks on foreign nationals, including Ghanaians

He warned that while illegal immigration remains a national concern, it must be addressed strictly within the law and without resorting to violence

President Ramaphosa disclosed that his administration is strengthening border security and increasing labour inspections

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The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has strongly condemned recent violent protests and criminal acts targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 11, 2026, the president described the incidents as unlawful and unrepresentative of the country’s values.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s President, reacts to the attacks on Ghanaians and Other foreign nationals. Photo credit: NICOLAS TUCAT/Contributor via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He also warned that such violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The President said the recent unrest in parts of the country was being driven by what he described as "opportunists" who were exploiting legitimate socio-economic grievances, particularly among poor communities, under the guise of community activism.

Cyril Ramaphosa criticised individuals who have taken it upon themselves to perform law enforcement functions, such as stopping people to check identification or searching private property.

“These are the acts of opportunists… Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are,” the statement read.

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on illegal immigration

While condemning violence against foreign nationals, President Ramaphosa also highlighted concerns about illegal immigration, describing it as a challenge affecting social stability, governance, and national security.

He noted that undocumented migration was placing pressure on healthcare, housing, and municipal services, particularly in poorer areas.

The South African President further warned that it was distorting the labour market, with some employers allegedly hiring undocumented workers at the expense of local job seekers.

“In a country with high unemployment, some employers are exploiting undocumented, cheaper foreign labour over hiring citizens,” he said, adding that this undermines labour protections and fuels social tension.

President Ramaphosa said government, through the Border Management Authority (BMA) and the military, was intensifying efforts to secure national borders and combat illegal cross-border activity.

He commended the BMA for intercepting approximately 450,000 people attempting to enter the country illegally in the past financial year.

The president also confirmed ongoing reforms to migration and citizenship systems, alongside stricter enforcement actions.

Crackdown on illegal employment

The government, he added, is stepping up workplace inspections against employers who violate labour and immigration laws by hiring undocumented foreign nationals.

As part of commitments outlined in the State of the Nation Address, up to 10,000 labour inspectors will be recruited to strengthen enforcement.

Authorities are also continuing arrests and deportations in line with the law, while tackling corruption within the immigration system.

The President urged a society-wide response to the issue, warning against complicity by citizens who facilitate illegal immigration through fake marriages, corruption, or unlawful access to state services.

He also cautioned against attempts to damage the country’s international reputation, stressing that South Africa has long upheld values of African solidarity and human rights since 1994.

Ramaphosa's commitment to African solidarity

Reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to regional integration, the President noted that the country continues to host millions of visitors and migrants from across the continent.

President Ramaphosa highlighted that over 8 million African visitors were recorded among 10.5 million total tourist arrivals last year, alongside ongoing academic, cultural, and institutional exchanges.

Refugees, he added, are integrated into communities rather than confined to camps, allowing them access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

The President concluded by stating that while South Africa will continue to enforce its immigration laws and secure its borders, there is “no place for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence”.

“Everyone in South Africa is bound by the same laws and we are committed to ensure that they are respected and upheld by citizen and foreign national alike,” the statement said.

Read the statement on X below:

Source: YEN.com.gh