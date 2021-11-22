Naana Jane: NDC's running mate, Prof Opoku Agyemang celebrates 70th birthday

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the 2020 general election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang turns a year older today.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang turns 70 years today, November 22, 2021.

She was born on November 22, 1951, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Most NDC loyalists have taken to their various social media platforms to wish the vice presidential aspirant a happy birthday.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described her as a history maker as he wished her a happy 70th.

He added that he cherishes her leadership and mentorship and prayed for manifold blessings.

The post has generated reactions from most followers of Ablakwa as most of them wished her the best.

Below are some of the reactions;

Nii Aryee said it is a blessing to be 70.

It is a blessing to be 70 and still look beautiful.

Kabore Issifu prayed for many years with grace and mercies.

Happy birthday to the mother of the nation. More years with grace and mercies

Victoria Ami Dadzie prayed God blesses her new age.

Happy birthday, mommy, you are an inspiration to some of us. God bless your new age.

Nkenib Theophilus Bilitibsi Abdiel says she is 70 but still younger and stronger.

Happy birthday to you mother of all. 70 but still younger and strong, God Almighty bless your new age.

Theresa Ataquella says 70 looks good on her.

Wooooow 70 and she still look young and beautiful. Happy blessed birthday Mom.

Emelia Ankomah prayed for health and protection for her.

Glorious Birthday Mummy, I wish you divine health, protection and long life. You are loved and Cherished.

Abukari Yawuza prayed the almighty Allah guides her every step.

Happy birthday Honorable! May Allah guide every step you take

Aquinas Amofa Baah prayed for many more years for her.

Happy-go-lucky birthday to a sweet lovely Mom. Congratulations to u Prof God richly bless ur age. And add up more years.You are a gift to our nation Ghana . We love and Cherish you so so much. God bless your day.

What to know about Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presby Girls’ School. She was enrolled in Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971.

She graduated with a B.Ed.(Hons) in English and French at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 .

She obtained her Masters degree in 1980 from York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In 1986, she acquired her Doctorate degrees from the same university.

