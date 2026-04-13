Auntie Naa has issued a stern warning to Edwin Gyimah's family regarding the dispute of his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi

In a video, the radio presenter announced plans to visit the footballer's house and force the eviction of his relatives from the premises

Auntie Naa's threats to Edwin Gyimah's family has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Renowned Ghanaian radio show host, Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has taken a decision regarding the dispute over Edwin Gyimah's eight-bedroom house after his family reportedly refused to vacate the property.

Auntie Naa plans to visit Edwin Gyimah's eight-bedroom house after his family allegedly refuses to leave the building. Photo source: The Maki Blog, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the 35-year-old ex-Olando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he and his wife and children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

Auntie Naa later shared on Friday, April 10, 2026, that Gyimah's sister and other relatives had reached out to her and her team off-air and would appear on her show on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Auntie Naa to storm Edwin Gyimah's house

Speaking on the Oyerepa Afutuo show on Monday, April 13, 2026, Auntie Naa shared that she and her panellist would visit Edwin Gyimah's house in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The radio presenter stated that she and her team would ensure that the embattled footballer's sister, Felicia, and other occupants vacate the house after they failed to comply with their siblings' eviction notice.

She said:

"By Wednesday, they will leave the house. We are coming to Obuasi. When it comes to Obuasi, you already know. Before we even drive to the place, the keys will be dropped there. We will still take the house even if it is not there."

Auntie Naa cautioned the current occupants of Edwin's eight-bedroom house to vacate the premises and seek new accommodation before the Wednesday, April 15, 2026, deadline.

The radio personality's attempt to communicate with the footballer's sister Felicia on-air also proved futile as she refused to pick her calls.

Auntie Naa further reiterated her threats, stating that she and her team would personally accompany Edwin to reclaim the disputed property.

She said:

"They said some of the siblings are nurses. We beg you to leave and look for your own houses. Your brother (Edwin Gyimah) says he is reclaiming his house. For 13 good years, you lived in his house without paying anything."

"He says his house is non-negotiable. He is not interested in negotiating with anyone for GH₵50,000. You have two days more. That is where you will see women turn to men. I am expecting you to be making your arrangements if you won't picking my calls."

"On Wednesday, we are coming to Obuasi to collect a bunch of keys. We won't listen to anyone. Edwin should have his keys immediately after stretching his hands. We might even broadcast from Obuasi on Wednesday."

Edwin Gyimah’s alleged baby mama accuses him of neglect as he battles family over property. Photo source: The Kasi Blog, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Twitter

The TikTok videos of Auntie Naa speaking about her plans to storm Edwin Gyimah's house are below:

Auntie Naa's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Current trends commented:

"The guy should just sell the house and buy a new house."

Kobby said:

"I am even crying for my brother. This world is something else o, hmm."

Ellen Owusu wrote:

"This week, Wednesday, we are waiting for good news."

Edwin Gyimah's baby mama levels new allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edwin Gyimah's baby mama levelled new allegations days after he dragged his family to Oyerepa FM.

In a video, the footballer's former partner accused him of mistreating her and his family members.

Source: YEN.com.gh