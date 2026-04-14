Stonebwoy spoke after visiting Nsawam Medium Security Prison, stating that true giving comes from the heart and returns in its own way

The visit turned emotional as he encountered people he grew up with behind bars, a moment that reminded him how fragile life can be

He urged the public to stay conscious, choose the right path, and remember inmates through support or prayer whenever possible

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Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has opened up on what giving truly means to him following an emotional visit to Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Stonebwoy calls for prayers and support for inmates after an emotional visit to Nsawam Medium Security Prison. Image credit: CITI FM, Ghanaweb, Sikaofficial

Source: TikTok

Speaking during an interview after interacting with inmates, the musician shared a deeply personal perspective shaped by his upbringing and real-life experiences.

According to Stonebwoy, giving goes beyond charity and is a natural principle that must come from the heart.

Stonebwoy reflects on the importance of giving

He explained that he believes strongly in the idea that when a person gives genuinely, it comes back to them.

Referencing biblical teachings, Stonebwoy noted that those who give selflessly never lack, adding that it is a mindset he tries to live by.

Beyond that belief, the artist turned attention to a reality that many often overlook.

He highlighted the harsh conditions faced by inmates, pointing out that life behind bars is hard, especially with the limited resources available to them.

Watch Stonebwoy's visit to Nsawam Prison in the TikTok video below:

Stonebwoy gets emotional seeing a familiar face

For Stonebwoy, the moment was personal, having grown up in Ashaiman and understanding the concept of struggle firsthand.

During his visit to Nsawam, he came face to face with people he had once grown up with, now serving time behind bars.

He described the experience as deeply emotional, saying that seeing familiar faces in such conditions reminds him how fragile life can be.

According to him, anyone can find themselves on the wrong side of the law, and once that happens, the reality becomes harsh regardless of who you are.

The musician shared that visits like this leave him both inspired and reflective.

He believes they serve as a reminder for people to be careful in their choices, choose peace, and avoid paths that could lead to regret.

At one point, Stonebwoy became visibly emotional, something he openly addressed.

He described himself as an empathetic person, saying his childhood shaped his ability to connect with the struggles of others.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He added that prison is not a place anyone willingly chooses, and witnessing such conditions naturally brings out strong emotions.

Despite the pain, he sees these moments as important lessons, urging the public to remember inmates, even if it is through prayers, and to support them whenever possible.

Stonebwoy also credited his upbringing for shaping his mindset, highlighting discipline, love and guidance as key values that continue to influence his life.

For him, giving is not optional; it is a responsibility.

Patricia Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, shares the lessons her prison experience taught her. Photo credit: Atinka TV, Ghana Prisons Service

Source: UGC

Nana Agradaa shares her prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Agradaa, had shared the lessons she learnt from her jail term at the Nsawam Prison.

She said that God used her sleeping place during the time she served as a prisoner to teach her about death and the afterlife, sparking many reactions online.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh