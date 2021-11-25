Sam Nartey George has narrated how he and some colleagues of his escaped death

He added that his and that of his colleague MPs convoy foiled a deadly robbery attack

Per his narration, the armed robbers opened fire on them after their convoy interrupted their robbery plot

He added that their security detail returned fire on them, making them flee into the forest

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George has narrated how he and some colleagues of his escaped death.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, he was thankful to the Almighty God for the gift of life.

He narrated how he together with Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpo escaped a deadly highway robbery attack on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George Phot credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

According to the Ningo Prampram MP, the incident occurred when they were traveling to Sampa on the invitation of the Omanhene.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that the robbers who took advantage of the cover of darkness, held several commuters and passengers hostage and robbed their victims.

“We were on our way to Sampa and around Mankraso, we run into highway robbers who had blocked the road and were robbing," he said.

According to a 3news.com.gh report, the sound of the engines from the powerful vehicles they rode in, were not enough to dispel the robbers who opened fire on the MPs.

The sound of the engines from the powerful vehicles was not enough to dispel the robbers who opened fire on the MPs.

Sensing danger and the need to protect the lawmakers, the security detail also returned fire on the robbers who in turn fled the crime scene using the forest cover as their exits.

The post shared by Sam George has drawn some reactions from Ghanaians.

Phyllis Olufumi Mensah thank God for his life and that of others.

Wow thank God for your life and that of the others

Kristopee Prosper Abadah sympathised with him and made a passionate appeal as well.

Phone snatchers on motorbikes are harraassing members of the public especially during the evening hours from 7 pm to 10 pm when the police are yet to mount roadblocks. Now that the Christmas is about to pickup we want more police protection in the street around Kwame nkrumah circle, through GBC to Labone Junction to Jokers in Labadi back to OSU police station road to independent square. Their victims are workers who are returning home from work place.

Nene Accam Apaflo asked where their security attachments were.

We thank God for your life but honorable where was your Security Attachment?

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe helped him thank Gog for his life and that of his colleagues.

We thank God for your life and the lives of your colleagues.

Source: Yen