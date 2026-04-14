EOCO Reportedly Storms Former GIHOC Boss Kofi Jumah’s Residence

EOCO has reportedly raided the Kumasi residence of former GIHOC Distilleries Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Paul Yandoh, claimed the officers stormed the property in Kofi Jumah's absence

Kofi Jumah is under investigation over procurement breaches and contract-related concerns during his tenure at GIHOC

A team from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has reportedly raided the Kumasi residence of former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the incident occurred at his home in Atonsu in the Ashanti Region.

EOCO reportedly storms the former GIHOC boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s residence. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Paul Yandoh, claimed that EOCO stormed Kofi Jumah’s residence in his absence.

“They arrived when Kofi Jumah was not at home, broke into his room and took away some of his belongings,” he alleged.

Kofi Jumah is under investigation over alleged financial irregularities and procurement breaches during his time as the MD of GIHOC.

Although no formal charges have been levelled against him, the allegations against Kofi Jumah concern the awarding of some questionable contracts, asset management, and the financial management of GIHOC under his leadership

National security arrest Kofi Jumah

It will be recalled that Maxwell Kofi Jumah was arrested by National Security officers at his residence in Kumasi.

According to reports, the officers arrived at Jumah's home on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and presented an arrest warrant displayed on a mobile phone.

Despite his requests, Jumah was not allowed to change his clothes before being taken to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Jumah is under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure at GIHOC Distilleries, including the following:

Questionable vehicle acquisition: Purchasing a Genesis G90 sedan valued at over $100,000 for just GH¢4,943.11- approximately 5% of its actual value.

Unauthorised retention of state vehicles: Keeping two official vehicles, including an Audi worth over $60,000, without the approval of the board. One of the vehicles has since been recovered and returned to Accra.

Unauthorised sale of company properties: Selling GIHOC properties in Tema valued at over $700,000 without the necessary approvals.

Alleged inflation of staff numbers: Manipulating staff figures, which reportedly placed an undue financial burden on the company.

He subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, following his arrest in connection with the alleged theft of company vehicles.

Kofi Jumah is under investigation for the questionable acquisitions of state vehicles, among others. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Alleged stolen state vehicles retrieved Kofi Jumah

Meanwhile, the police have retrieved three allegedly stolen vehicles from Kofi Jumah.

Lydia Yaako Donkor, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, said Jumah had been arrested based on a complaint made by GIHOC.

According the Donkor, the operation to arrest him on Jun 29 led to the retrieval of three vehicles reported to have been stolen from the state-owned beverage manufacturer.

"We received the petition to the effect that some vehicles, which were the property of that company, have been stolen by the said Maxwell Kofi Jumah. He is in our custody at the CID headquarters, and he is assisting in an investigation."

"I must say that as of this afternoon, we have retrieved three vehicles; the said vehicles that were stolen by him have been retrieved, so he is assisting us in the investigation, and we will take it up from there."

Abronye DC reportedly admitted to hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, had reportedly been admitted to hospital following his release from police custody.

According to party member KOKA, he was already unwell when he was invited and subsequently detained by the CID in Accra.

He is currently said to be in a critical condition and receiving emergency medical care.

Source: YEN.com.gh