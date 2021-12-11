Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw has rained curses on Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo over impersonation allegations

The outspoken Women's Organiser called on all the river gods in Ghana to deal with the lawmaker

Minority MPs in Ghana's parliament have alleged that a lady purporting to be Hon Safo attended parliamentary sitting on November 30

The National Women's Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, has invoked curses on Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo.

It follows impersonation allegations against the Dome Kwabenya Constituency MP, who voted in parliament to accept the 2022 budget.

According to the Minority MPs, a lady purporting to be Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo attended parliamentary sitting on November 30, where a rejection of the 2022 budget was revised and subsequently approved.

Leading members of the NDC and Minority MPs in parliament, including North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have vowed to uncover the truth behind the said incident.

Speaking in an interview with Mugabe on Ekosii Sen TV via Youtube, the current NDC Women’s Organiser invoked curses on her fellow woman over the alleged impersonation incident.

The former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture called on all the river gods in Ghana to deal with Hon Adwoa Safo if she was not in parliament on November 30.

Dr Hanna Bissiw went on to use the Holy Bible to invoke more curses on Adwoa Safo and the alleged imposter.

