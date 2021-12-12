Government and other academics are divided on the performance of 2021 WASSCE students; while others lament poor performance, President Akufo-Addo says it shows the free SHS has been successful

WAEC shows that about 45 percent of students have failed English and Core Mathematics, the same results showing normal performance in 2021 compared to 2020.

President Akufo-Addo, at Tamale SHS graduation ceremony, believes that Free SHS should be commended for its positive results in the 2021 WASSCE nominees.

Debate continues over the performance of students who will enter the 2021 African Certificate Examination (WASCE) Certificate Examination. Even as a security analyst, Drs. Adam Bona of Fun News complains about how 45 percent of students fail in Core Maths and English, President Akufo-Addo says performance is good news for SHS free policy.

Speaking at the Tamale SHS graduation ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the WASSCE results for the second group of students under the free SHS policy, released by WAEC gave further assurance that the policy was a success.

The President said that although there were some challenges with the implementation of the policy, he was proud of its impact so far.

2021 WASSCE: 45 percent scored F9 in Maths and English; Akufo-Addo praises Free SHS for good grades. Photograph: Presidency.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 70th anniversary of Tamale High School (TAMASCO) in Tamale, the Northern Region's capital, on Saturday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He noted that the government has faced many challenges in line with this policy. The president said there were those who described the policy as "wasteful" and would affect the quality of education. However, it has been proven wrong.

“WASSCE results for the second group of students under the free SHS policy indicate that 54% of students recorded A1 to C6 in English compared to 51.6% in 2016, 65.7% recording A1 to C1 -C6 in Integrated Science in 2021 compared to 48.35 Percent in 2016, 54.11% recording A1 to C6 in Mathematics and 56.03% in Social Studies, ”the President emphasized.

Source: Yen