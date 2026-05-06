The ECG has announced a revised emergency maintenance schedule in the Ashanti Region, with a temporary power outage now set for Thursday, May 7

In statement, the company said the exercise is to improve service delivery and apologised for the inconvenience

Resident of the affected areas have been advised to disconnect sensitive electronic devices to avoid potential damage during the restoration of power

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a revised timetable for emergency maintenance works in the Ashanti Region, announcing a temporary power interruption scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the company explained that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery, although it will “result in a temporary outage” in selected communities.

ECG announces revised dumsor schedule for parts of the Ashanti Region on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Areas to experience dumsor on May 7

According to ECG, Breman, parts of Kronum, Kronum Kwapra, Afrancho, Sasa, Buoho and adjoining areas will experience a power outage from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday.

The latest update replaces an earlier notice which had indicated different affected areas, including Asokwa, Sikaman and Adansi Praso, with a longer outage period of 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Residents and businesses in these locations are therefore expected to face a disruption in power supply during the stated period.

The utility provider said the maintenance works form part of broader efforts to improve the reliability and quality of power supply across the Ashanti Region.

ECG also expressed regret over the inconvenience, stating: “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh