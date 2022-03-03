NDC's Rachel Appoh has surprised many by condemning attacks on NPP MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Rachel Appoh said on Instagram that the attacks on Adwoa Safo is an example of the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated Parliament

She also said calls for Adwoa Safo's seat to be declared vacant is not justified because she is not the only MP who has been absent from Parliament for a long time

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rachel Appoh, has jumped to the defence of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Adwoa Safo is facing vile criticism mostly from the governing NPP for her long absence from Parliament, with calls for her seat to be declared vacant.

Some of the critics believe Adwoa Safo, NPP Dome Kwabenya MP, has deliberately absented herself to scuttle efforts of the Majority in Parliament to pass the E-Levy.

There have even been rumours that Adwoa Safo was twisting the arm the arm of the Majority leadership to be appointed Deputy Majority Leader.

But Rachel Appoh, who was once the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central on the ticket of the NDC said the attacks Adwoa Safo is unjustified and must stop.

In a post on her Instagram page sighted by Yen.com.gh, Ms Appoh suggested that the attacks reflects the challenges women in male-dominated Parliament face.

“Stop the unnecessary politics on Adwoa Safo and E levy saga and tell Ghanaians the truth. May God bless all female activities and those supporting women in politics especially we the young ones. Our story would be told one day. God has spoken wherever you find yourself hon. Adwoa Safo# pray for women in politics. God bales you all,” she said.

In a video sighted by Yen.com.gh, Ms Appoh said it is wrong to single out Adwoa Safo’s long absence from Parliament because she is not the only MP on the Majority side who has been compelled by personal reasons to be out of the Chamber.

Adwoa Safo was last seen in Parliament in December 2021.

At the time, she made a brief appearance to rubbish rumours that she was impersonated during a previous appearance.

Her long absence has been condemned her colleague MPs who have accused her of blackmailing government with a tall list of demands.

