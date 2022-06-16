Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin is worried that Ghana's youth are consistently being disappointed by their leaders

According to the Speaker , many citizens have already lost confidence in the democracy of Ghana

, He has called on the Parliament to play a keep part in reversing the trend of citizens losing hope in democracy's ability to solve their problems

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has stated that many citizens have lost faith in democracy's ability and promise to improve their lives.

L-R: Youth knee-deep in floodwaters in Accra and Speaker Alban Bagbin. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana, @dailygraphicghana

The Speaker stated that many Ghanaians, especially the youth, seem disappointed in the performance of their leaders in government.

"The wave of disillusionment that has affected many countries, including Ghana, should be reversed to restore hope in the power and promise of democracy. The role of Parliament is critical in this reversal effort,” he said.

Alban Bagbin made the remarks when he spoke at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), during the Third Eminent Guest Lecture Series' on the topic "The Future of Parliament in Ghana's Democratic Governance."

The Speaker of Parliament emphasised the importance of strengthening Parliament's oversight drive, acknowledging that while Parliament is endowed with broad powers under several Articles of the 1992 Constitution (103, 69, 82, 181, and so on), the Legislature's oversight mandate has been the weakest link during the Fourth Republic.

He believes that the only way to effectively implement this oversight function to improve accountability and transparency is for both sides of the House to take a bipartisan and neutral approach to how Parliament monitors the management of the State and its resources.

“The economic incentives and carrots that can be gained for siding with the Executive, facilitated by extreme loyalty and strict party discipline have all contributed to the weakening of Parliament's position and oversight power,” he lamented.

He noted that in the future, Parliament will need to achieve financial autonomy in order for the Legislature to be fully equipped with the power to oversee the Executive.

“Despite the design of the Constitution, Parliament has the power of the purse, and approval from the Consolidated Fund can only be given by Parliament for government to undertake their projects,” he said.

He noted, however, that ironically the Executive approves Parliament's budget, giving the Executive enormous and overbearing powers over the Legislature.

The current arrangement, in which the Executive approves Parliament's own budget, has the potential to undermine the legislature's oversight capacity, he warned.

Owusu-Bempah blames Russia-Ukraine war for increasing kenkey price

Meanwhile, in a separate story YEN.com.gh reported that outspoken political activist Ernest Owusu-Bempah has said rising food prices, especially the ‘Ga kenkey’, have not been caused by alleged poor management by the government but the Russia-Ukraine war.

The convener of #FixtingTheCountry Ghana, a pro-NPP government pressure group said the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia has disrupted global supply of fertiliser, which has in turn affected the yield of most cereals.

The price of kenkey, a corn-based food, has increased by between 50 to 100% in the last six years – long before the Russian forces pushed through Ukrainian border on February 25, 2022. Although President Akufo-Addo had promised to ensure kenkey prices reduce from GH¢1 during the 2016 electioneering campaign, the price of the popular food jumped from the standard GH¢1 to GH¢1.5 and GH¢2 by 2021 in many parts of Accra.

