John Mahama is leading his closest contenders, Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, in a presidential opinion poll

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics show that the former president was leading the potential NPP candidates to the race to the seat of the presidency

Results of the opinion poll conducted in July 2022 also show Mr Kyerematen attracting 42% of votes compared to 35% for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyepong, 11%.

Global InfoAnalytics has released the results of a new opinion poll that shows John Mahama is ahead of Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to become the next president of Ghana.

The poll conducted in July 2022 reveals former president and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama leads vice president Dr Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“In a hypothetical race 58% to 31% (27% margin) if elections were held today, a further 11% prefer to vote for someone else in the 2024 elections,” Global InfoAnalytics said in the executive summary.

The report said John Mahama leads trade minister Mr Kyerematen, a forerunner in the presidential race, with a 31% margin.

Also, in the race to lead the NPP, the poll finds Mr Kyerematen extending his lead among general voters.

“The poll shows Mr Kyerematen attracting 42% of votes compared to 35% for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon Kennedy Agyepong, 11%. The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and late entrant in the NPP race appears to have turned the NPP race on its head, at least among general voters, as he peels away support from Dr Bawumia and Hon Kyeremanten.

“Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, according to the polls, leads in Weija Gbawe, Okaikwei South, Anlo, Akim Oda, Asene-Akroso-Manso,” the report said.

The results for the poll were compiled from some 5,490 likely voters drawn from 72 constituencies.

