The Commissioner of Customs Division is not happy about the contents of the Special Prosecutor's investigative report on Labianca Company Ltd

Col. Kwadwo Damoah (rtd) thinks the Special Prosecutor has a sinister motive to destroy his reputation

He said the report by the prosecutor is flawed and would not stand the test of time

A report authored by the special prosecutor recently citing a member of the Council of State for allegedly cheating the state in import taxes has struck a nerve at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Commissioner of Customs Division of the GRA, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), is convinced that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has mentioned him in the report to bring him down.

It will fail, he said.

Col Kwadwo Damoah (rtd). Source: UGC

"God is always on my side. Before that report came, the [Special Prosecutor] had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me, he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…

"And I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won't be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it," Starr FM quoted Col Damoah in a report.

Col Damoah said the Special Prosecutor has cited his office in the corruption report because in the past, he refused to allow one Mr Akrugu to second him at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

"He [Special Prosecutor] wanted Mr Akrugu to be seconded to his office and I said ‘no’, Mr Akrugu is a customs officer, primarily employed to do customs work. And he is to partner Mr. Akoto Fakyin in that office, Africa Continental Free Trade Area,” he said a staff retreat recently.

“I am ready for any prosecution," he said.

Special Prosecutor's report on Labianca Company Ltd

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously covered the story about the investigative report authored by the Special Prosecutor.

The report alleged that frozen foods company, Labianca Company Ltd, owned by a member of the Council of State, Eunice Asomah-Hinneh, used influence-peddling to evade taxes.

The report, dated August 3, 2022, cited some big shots at the Customs Division and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to have allegedly abetted Ms Asomah-Hinneh in the crime.

Ms Asomah-Hinneh, the report said, used her membership of the Council of State and as a member of the board of directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to illegally obtain a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to the report, this significantly reduced Labianca Company Ltd's tax liabilities.

The report, which has since received public approval, further disclosed that some GH¢1.074 million had been retrieved for the state.

According to the report, the amount is the deficit in import duties paid to the state from the frozen foods company.

Source: YEN.com.gh