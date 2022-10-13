NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he will no longer seek reelection during the upcoming congress

The party's longest-serving General Secretary has declared his intention to contest as National Chairman

He will slug it out with incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the November NDC national elections

Trouble is looming for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

This follows the official declaration of General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia to contest the chairmanship position of the NDC in the upcoming December congress.

In an Accra-based CTV interview on Thursday, October 13, 2022, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said he was the best person in the party to occupy the chairmanship position.

NDC General Secretary Position Won't Be Weakened In My Absence - Asiedu Nketia

He also denied claims that the NDC's General Secretary position might be weakened when he hangs his boots.

Regarding whether his plan to run for office will result in conflict between him and the incumbent, Mr. Nketia responded that as democracy is designed to foster competition, he sees nothing wrong with doing so against Ofosu Ampofo.

"Is there democracy without rivalry, or are we taking a decision to abandon democracy? That thinking is anti-democratic," he stated, adding, "democracy must bring competition so that the best will emerge…."

NDC National Congress Slated For Decmber 17

The NDC will conduct its national congress on December 17, 2022, to elect national executives to steer the party's election 2024 comeback bid.

All eyes will be on the Chairmanship contest, which is expected to be a straight fight between Asiedu Nketia and the party's current chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Block Contest Between Asiedu Nketia And Ofosu Ampofo - Boateng Gyan Appeals To NDC's Council Of Elders

Ahead of that contest, several NDC stalwarts prevailed on Mr Asiedu Nketia to rescind that decision. A former National Organizer of the party, Yaw Boateng Gyan, in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, impressed on the Council of Elders to halt the possible contest between the two heavyweights, which he says can sharply divide the party ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

Asiedu Nketia Rumoured To Be Eyeing NDC Chairman Slot But Ofosu Ampofo Vows To Retain Seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Asiedu Nketia was rumoured to be lacing his boots to contest as party Chairman, but the incumbent expressed confidence of beating him hands down.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo told Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, that he is not worried by the rumours about Asiedu Nketia’s plans for his seat because he is confident delegates of the party will renew his mandate.

