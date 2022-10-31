The Speaker of Parliament has slammed President Akufo-Addo for withdrawing his military protection

Alban Bagbin last Friday questioned the decision to withdraw the attachment to his office, which is the third highest in the country

He, however, insists that since the withdrawal, he has managed things on his own and is very secure

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has slammed the Akufo-Addo government for withdrawing his military attachments earlier this year.

In January this year, in a letter to the Speaker, the Military High Command withdrew his military protection because they were attached to his office without proper procedure.

Months after the letter indicated that efforts were being made to regularise their attachment, the Speaker still functions without military protection.

Bagbin Accuses Akufo-Addo Gov't Of Hypocrisy And Double Standards By Taking Away His Military Protection

At a media engagement on Friday, October 28, 2022, the Speaker lamented the treatment meted out to him and accused the government of engaging in hypocrisy and double standards taking away his military protection.

Explaining further, he said as a second deputy Speaker, he had a staff sergeant as his military attaché for four good years and questioned why now he has been elected Speaker, which is a higher position the same president will tell him he’s not entitled to the military attachment.

Even Ministers Have Military Protection Yet As Number 3 Gentleman, I Do Not Have Same - Bagbin

Mr Bagbin also wondered why some public office holders who are lesser in stature than his office are enjoying military attachment while he is not.

“I am not entitled but the Chief Justice who is after me has four military, ministers have their own and each Supreme Court judge has two military and as for the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, that is a battalion,” he said.

He, however, assured that’s he very, very secure despite the withdrawal of his protection.

The withdrawal of the military protection to Speaker Bagbin infuriated a section of the populace, including the Minority in Parliament, who described the move as politically motivated.

Photos Of Akufo-Addo’s Fearsome Bodyguard Hit The Internet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had beefed up his security detail by roping in two military men from the Infantry Special Forces of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The two heavily armed military officers were spotted providing cover for the President's vehicle when he attended a recent public engagement.

