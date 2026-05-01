Liverpool are exploring right-back options ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season

Dumfries’ release clause is not active until summer, so Liverpool would only consider a loan

A move to Liverpool would see Dumfries join fellow Dutch internationals van Dijk, Gravenberch and Gakpo

Liverpool have reportedly held preliminary discussions regarding a potential move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Merseyside club are assessing their options at right-back ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League and Champions League season.

Liverpool target Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. Image credit: Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

According to a GMS report, Liverpool engaged directly with Inter in these exploratory talks, though no formal pursuit of Dumfries is currently underway.

Those discussions were reportedly part of broader negotiations involving midfielder Curtis Jones, with Inter seriously evaluating a potential move for the Liverpool youngster in the lead-up to the January 2026 transfer deadline.

The Italian giants were understood to be weighing up the financial and sporting aspects of a deal, as they explored ways to strengthen their midfield options before the window shut.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, clarified that Liverpool would at this stage only consider a loan arrangement for Dumfries, given that his release clause, estimated between €20–25 million, is not active until the summer.

“Liverpool engaged in direct talks with Inter today in a club-to-club discussion. The two sides share a solid working relationship, and Liverpool made an enquiry regarding Dumfries’ current situation.”

The release clause was not active during January, so any move would have to wait until the summer.

“Dumfries was set for a brief spell on the sidelines, estimated at around 10 to 20 days. Liverpool were aware of the situation, but no offer has been submitted, and formal talks have not begun.

At this stage, a loan move would be the only feasible option for Liverpool, though Inter are unwilling to sanction a temporary switch.

“In essence, there’s nothing advanced at the moment—it’s simply routine dialogue between the two clubs. We’ll have to see whether Liverpool choose to pursue it further,” Romano explained.

Dumfries, who arrived at Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, has developed into a top-level right-back over his four-and-a-half-year spell at the San Siro.

He played a key role in Inter’s Serie A triumph in 2023/24 and has also won the Coppa Italia twice, as Rousing the Kop noted.

According to Transfermarkt stats, the 29-year-old has made 204 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 27 assists for Inter Milan.

A potential move to Anfield would see Dumfries reunite with fellow Netherlands internationals Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Cody Gakpo, bolstering Liverpool’s squad as they navigate a crucial period in both domestic and European competitions.

Liverpool's Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk. Image credit: UEFA

Source: AFP

Tottenham monitored Andy Robertson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on Tottenham Hotspur's rumoured interest in the Liverpool superstar defender, Andy Robertson.

The experienced full-back, who has lifted major titles like the Premier League, Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds, was reportedly a major target for Spurs.

Source: YEN.com.gh