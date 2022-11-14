Some 17 political parties have been expunged from the roll of political parties in Ghana by the Electoral Commission

The EC says the parties have flouted aspects of the political party act regarding the existence of national regional party offices

The parties affected include UPP founded by Odike, the EGLE party, United Ghana Movement (UGM), among others

The Electoral Commission (EC) has cancelled the registration certificates of 17 political parties and thereby ending their existence in Ghana's roll of political parties.

The 17 parties that this adverse decision has been taken include the United Progressive Party (UPP) founded by outspoken politician and businessman, Akwasi Addai Odike.

The EC said it took the decision against the political parties following an inspection exercise across the country of the offices of all registered political parties in Ghana.

Jean Mensa (L) is Chair of the EC and Akwasi Addai Odike (R) founder of UPP. Source:UGC.

The EC said it found that some of the registered political parties did not have offices at the national and regional levels, and thereby flouting sections of the Political Parties Act of 2000.

“The general public is hereby informed that the registration certificates of the underlisted political parties have been cancelled in accordance with Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Law, 2000 (Act 574) effective the 1st day of November 2022.”

Below Are All The 17 Political Parties The EC Has Canceled Their Registration Certificates

Democratic People’s Party (DPP) United Front Party (UFP) United Development System (UDSP) Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere Yes People’s Party (YPP) United Ghana Movement (UGM) Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) New Vision Party (NVP) Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP) Ghana National Party (GNP) Power Unity Party (PUP) United Progressive Party (UPP) Reform Patriotic Democrats (RPD) People’s Action Party (PAP) United Renaissance Party (URP) National Reform Party (NRP) United Love Party (ULP

The UPP leader had accused the EC Commission Chair, Jean Mensa, of of disrespecting the smaller political parties in contravention of the 1992 Constitution.

“This woman [Jean Mensah] doesn’t respect me as a person. Even when I want to meet her to discuss something, never has this woman allowed me to meet her,” Odike once complained bitterly.

John Mahama Donates GH¢1.95 Million To Support NDC’s Internal Elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former president John Mahama has donated cash to support the internal party election activities of the opposition NDC.

The 2020 flagbearer of the NDC donated GH¢1.95m to the party in two tranches.

He first donated GH¢853,000 to the party leadership for the organisation of regional election and later GH¢1,100,000 to clear debts owed the EC.

Source: YEN.com.gh