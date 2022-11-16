A leading stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied accusing the Majority Leader of instigating the ‘Ken must go’ agenda

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied ever accusing the Majority Leader of being the brain behind the ‘Ken must go’ agenda.

This follows an outburst by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over what he described as unfounded allegations levelled against him by Gabby.

A leading stalwart of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare-Otchere-Darko Image credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

Taking to his social media handle, he categorically denied the said accusations by the Suame MP.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Gabby says nowhere has he ever made those accusations against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Explaining his side of the issue, he said ever since some members of the Majority caucus began clamouring for the removal of the Finance Minister he has deliberately shied from making public pronouncements on it.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko: NPP Stalwart Denies Sponsoring Candidate Against 'Loyalist' Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Reacting to claims by Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that he (Gabby) sponsored a candidate against him in the 2020 parliamentary primaries of the NPP, he also denied same and questioned why he will do such a thing to a strong loyalist.

“I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat. I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist even within the NPP,” he said.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu: Majority Leader 'Barks' At Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko; Says He Serves Akufo-Addo Not Him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had fumed with rage over allegations levelled against him by Gabby.

According to the Suame MP, Gabby wrongly accused him of instigating Majority MPs to demand the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa Radio, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned the locus of Gabby and asked who he was to be making such unfounded allegations against him.

