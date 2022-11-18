The finance minister's reference to the Contingency Vote as the source of funds for the construction of the National Cathedral has been criticised

Many feel Ken Ofori-Atta's reference to the cathedral as a contingency project is untenable

He however maintains that he did nothing wrong in how he withdrew funds for the controversial project

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta's justification for releasing funds for the National Cathedral project without Parliament's approval has been slammed by some Ghanaians on social media.

One of the grounds for the Minority's motion of censure against the minister is that he engaged in “unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund" to fund the project.

But hearing his motion on Friday, November 18, 2022, the minister clarified that he did not withdraw from the Consolidated Fund but from the Contingency Vote.

The minister stated the following among others:

"It appears the proponents have confused the Contingency Fund with the Contingency Vote. Let me explain. There is a difference between Contingency Fund and Contingency Vote...

"The Contingency Vote, on the other hand, is a line under the 'Other Government Obligations' vote which is approved by the Finance Committee and passed as part of the annual Appropriation Acts passed by Parliament."

Meanwhile, people with insight into the contingency vote have said the minister is suggesting the cathedral project is a contingency -- meaning it was not foreseen.

President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe expressed surprise at the minister's answer.

He posted he following on Facebook:

"142million cedis for a Cathedral is made on the basis of contigency? We didn't forsee the expense on this project? Really?"

Many other people have expressed critical opinions about the minister's defence for using state funds to fund the controversial project.

@Evershed_YPT posted the following on Twitter:

"dem get Ken Ofori Atta falaa. Can National Cathedral be classified as an emergency project for the money to be taken from Contingency vault?"

@TaviraHugoGonz1 also quizzed:

"Contingency vault are meant for emergency situations,how is the national cathedral supposed to be perceived as emergency. Anaa med) dam?"

@KwesiWilson001 was confused:

"What is Contingency Fund and Contingency Vault?"

@johnnywalkerns expressed similar opinions like others':

"Contingency vault was set to meet emergencies in government by Hon Ken Ofori Atta. So my worries are:

"1. Is the National Cathedral an emergency?

"2. What is the threshold for the contingency vault after which approval needs to come through parliament ?"

@obiMpenaAustine also warned that:

"If there's no cap or check and balances on that contingency vault then it's really a dangerous practice and law and we must amend that law moving on. 142m just like that"

Ofori-Atta Wants Ghanaians And The Minority To “Rise Above Witch-Hunting And Entrapment”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the soft-spoken finance minister has suggested that the censure motion against him was a witch-hunt.

The minister said the Minority's motion of censure against him was moot because he has judiciously used Ghana's finances.

"Expenditures in respect of the National Cathedral were made from the Contingency vault under the other government obligations vault as has been the practice before my tenure," he argued.

