Hopeson Adorye has said he does not think that National Security minister Albert Kan-Dapaah ordered his recent dismissal from the ministry

He said he knows the people behind the decision to remove him from his job but he has left the matter to God to judge

Hopeson Adorye said he was sacked from his job at the National Security ministry because he supports Alan Kyerematen's ticket to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) functionary who has recently lost his job in the National Security has said he knows those behind his unfortunate situation.

Hopeson Adorye said his dismissal was politically motivated, claiming that has been yanked from his job at the National Security ministry because of his open support for the Alan Kyerematen campaign.

Hopeson Adorye (L) has said Albert Kan-Dapaah did not cause his dismissal. Source: UGC

According to him, contrary to speculations the national security minster Albert Kan-Dappah did not mastermind his dismissal.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect. That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” he told Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme.

Speaking in Twi, he expressed disappointment for losing his national security job after making sacrifices for the governing party.

“I have left it all to God, we won’t sleep hungry. I know it is not my minister who will do this, Kan-Dapaah will not do this. But from what I am hearing, I pity those who issued the instruction,” he cried out.

