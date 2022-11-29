The government has made a passionate appeal to parliament to expedite the passage of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document

A Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, says any further delay will worsen the current economic crisis

She made this known during the opening of the debate on next year’s budget of the Akufo-Addo-led government

The government has sent an SOS message to parliament to expedite the approval of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document.

According to a Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare, any further delay in passing next year’s budget will further worsen the current economic crisis.

Government Reiterates Earlier Position That Crisis Is As A Result Of External Shocks

Speaking on the floor of the house during the opening of the debate on the budget, Abena reiterated the government’s earlier position that the current challenges in the Ghanaian economy are a result of external shocks.

She said approving the budget remains crucial as it will prevent the country from sliding further into an abyss.

She thus warned that any delay in approving the 2023 budget would compound the hardships of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“The quicker we do something about it, the better. It is in this respect that we are asking our colleagues on the other side to support the government in the revenue measures that we have stated in next year’s budget. Any delay in passing this revenue measure means we are pushing Ghana down the drain,” she said.

Ghana is facing a current economic crisis which has been attributed to the ballooning debt bill. The situation has been compounded by the cedi-dollar depreciation and skyrocketing prices of goods and services, among others.

This has resulted in the country returning to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.

Gabby Tells NDC MPs To Support Passage Of 2023 Budget Or Risk IMF Wrath

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, had made an emotional appeal to the Minority in parliament to support the passage of the 2023 budget.

According to him, failure to approve next year's budget statement and economic policy document of the government will spell doom for the country's negotiations with the IMF.

