Disgruntled NPP MPs have called on President Akufo-Addo to respect the roadmap for the dismissal of the finance minister

The MPs who earlier threatened a boycott of the 2023 budget acceded to a request by the president for the minister to stay on till after the budget and the IMF deal

The spokesperson for the rebel MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi, says they have done their part of the bargain; hence the president should also honour his

Some members of parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are pushing for the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be removed from office say they're still committed to that cause.

The disgruntled NPP MPs, who numbered more than 98 earlier, threatened to boycott the presentation of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

L-R: Some of the disgruntled NPP MPs and the President and his Vice Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

'Rebel' NPP MPs In U-Turn; Accede To Akufo-Addo's Request For Ofori-Atta To Present The Budget

But in a sharp u-turn, they acceded to a request by the president for the minister to be allowed to present the budget and conclude the IMF negotiations for the country.

With the presentation of the policy document out of the way, the rebel NPP MPs are now asking Akufo-Addo to respect his end of the deal.

Ken Must Go: Akufo-Addo Should Honour His Part Of The Bargain

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson of the MPs, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, said it's time for the president to respect his part of the bargain.

"We agreed with our president to wait till ABC is done, and we agreed to do that, and now we expect the President also to honour his part of the roadmap," he said.

The NPP MPs, in addition to calls for Ofori-Atta to be shown the exit, also demanded the removal of then Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen.

They said the duo's position had become untenable and accused Ofori-Atta of his incompetence and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Professor Stephen Adei, had said he could vouch for the integrity of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the way and manner some Members of Parliament agitated for the removal of the minister made it look like he was guilty of several corrupt and criminal offences.

