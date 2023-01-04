The OSP has published a list of all the cases it is investigating in the concluding part of the 2022 half-year report

The cases listed by the OSP are more than 120 and include some very high-profile cases involving living and deceased government officials

The very recent case involving alleged corruption by former minister of state and the finance minister Charles Adu Boahen is also being investigated

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has provided full details on corruption-related cases that are currently under investigation and those completed in a 2022 half-year report.

The law directs the special prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng that every half-year he publishes cases his office was investigating or prosecuting.

The current report shows that over 120 cases involving suspected graft by public officers are being investigated.

Kissi Agyabeng (M) flanked by images of people behind some of the cases under investigation by the OSP. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The cases listed by the OSP include the infamous Sir John’s will and a recent bribery allegation against Charles Adu Boahen, a former minister of state at the finance ministry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, the alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, regarding sale and purchase of military aircraft for Ghana.

The report further stated that there are also ongoing investigations into the banking and financial sector crisis.

Below is a list of some of the big cases being investigated by the Special prosecutor:

Allegations of an attempt by a wealthy businessman to bribe MPs

Suspected corruption at ECG regarding termination of contract with Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC)

Suspected corruption in the procurement and award of contract to Turfsport by the Gaming Commission

Illegal mining by Akonta Mining company and related allegations

A raft of corruption allegations at National Sports Authority

Corruption-related allegations at Ghana Water Company Limited in respect of contracts awarded some companies

Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority over the Labianca Company scandal

For prosecutions, the OSP said there has not been any convictions or acquittals of the two cases pending before the criminal courts so far.

The cases include the trial of the former Chief Executive of Public Procurement Authority Agyenim Boateng Adjei and his brother over procurement-related graft and the trial of the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Alex Sarfo-Kantanka.

Sarfo-Kantanka has been charged with 26 counts of corruption in respect of a public election.

The report further stated that it has concluded investigations into the Charles Bissue case and two other cases, promising that further action would be announced in due course.

The full half-year report can be downloaded from here.

Kissi Agyebeng calls on government to provide resources to fight corruption

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng mentioned that a lack of resources was hindering his work.

He said without the availability of resources, it will be hard for his office to prosecute anyone.

He called on the government to make resources available to his office to enable it to deliver its mandate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh