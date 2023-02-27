The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been named as the best since Ghana attained independence in 1957

This is according to a government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, who adds that the policies implemented so far are solid

Ghana is facing an economic crisis of sorts which some attribute to the inefficiencies and incompetence of Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister, has been named the best since Ghana attained independence in 1957.

According to a government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the ingenuity of Ofori-Atta has led to a positive turnaround in the country's economic fortunes.

Ken's predecessors are nowhere close to him - Palgrave

He says Ken's predecessors have yet to come anywhere close to him regarding the work and initiatives put in place.

Palgrave remarked in a discussion that the finance minister's legacy and policies contrasted with those of his predecessors, who had held office since the fourth republic.

"Ken Ofori-Atta is the best finance minister Ghana has had....when you gather around the table to discuss issues with financial experts, you'll realize even financially astute persons in the continent hold him (Ofori-Atta) in high esteem," he said.

Ken is the best finance minister since independence - Palgrave

Reacting to renewed calls for the minister to be sacked, Palgrave said, "Ken is the best finance minister since 1957."

Ghana is facing an economic crisis that some have attributed to the inefficiencies and incompetence of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly its minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Late last year, more than 90 NPP MPs petitioned the president to relieve the minister of his position and allow a fresh face to take over.

Subin MP reignites demands for Ofori-Atta to be sacked

