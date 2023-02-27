President Akufo-Addo has assured the family of Christian Atsu of the utmost commitment of the state to give him a befitting burial

Speaking during a courtesy call by Atsu’s family, he said the late footballer would be given a state-assisted funeral in his memory

Atsu’s dead body was found in the rubble in a devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake that has so far claimed over 50,000 lives

The family of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been assured of the state’s support during his funeral.

According to president Nana Akufo-Addo, the state remains committed to providing whatever assistance Atsu’s family will need during his final funeral rites.

Ghana is devastated by Atsu's death - Akufo-Addo

During a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Monday, February 27, 2023, by Atsu’s family, the president said the country was devastated by his death.

The courtesy call, which was attended by officials of the Ghana Football Association led by its president, Kurt Okraku, was to officially inform Akufo-Addo of the death of the former Black Stars player.

“I want the Chief of Staff…to make sure that we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date the family and GFA will select. Everything will be done from the point of view of the government to make sure he gets a dignified exit. That is my duty and responsibility as a president to make sure that happens,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Akufo-Addo appeals to Atsu's family to fast-track funeral arrangements

The president also urged the family of Christian Atsu to fast-track the burial process saying the fine details of the funeral rest solely in the hands of the family as custom demands.

Christian Atsu’s lifeless body was recovered on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in the rubble of a devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

Atsu's body dispatched to Ghana ahead of burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mortal remains of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu have been dispatched to Accra ahead of his burial arrangements.

A statement from his Hatayspor club which announced the flight arrangements described Atsu as a beautiful person who they will never forget.

"We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness," the statement read.

